Paul vs Fury Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jake Paul is taking on Tommy Fury in what is surely one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you live in the United States, you can watch a live stream of Paul vs Fury (main card starts Sunday, 2 p.m. ET) through ESPN+ PPV. The card costs $49.99 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy Paul vs Fury Fight

If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can purchase a month of ESPN+ and the PPV in one swoop for $59.98.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Fury live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Paul vs Fury Preview

Jake Paul has a few boxing wins under his belt, but his critics say he has never really fought a real boxer because all of his wins are over MMA fighters. Now he gets his chance to silence the critics when he steps into the ring with boxer Tommy Fury.

At the final press conference before the bout, Paul injected even more drama into the proceedings by declaring that if Fury wins, he’ll double Fury’s payday, but will pay him nothing if he loses. Fury’s father John accepted the proposition.

Paul later asked Fury, “Tommy, do you think this is going to be an easy fight,” to which Fury replied, “Look me in the eyes. You’re getting put to sleep inside four rounds. Let me tell you, I’m not an old man here. I’m a fresh, young fighter. I’m going to put you away. … This is bad for you. You shouldn’t have stopped making easy money fighting celebrities, old men. I’m coming to take your head off.”

Fury’s father John added, “We don’t do pressure. We’re here to fight. He’s been around on the big stage most of his life … This kid survives on pressure and believe me, I wouldn’t have my son sat here if I didn’t think he could deliver.”

He added, “We know what we’ve got to do. We’re professionals. Fighting, boxing is what we do and we’ve done it. We’ve left no stone unturned, we’re coming here to do one thing — knock Jake Paul out. Nothing else will do. What more can I say? The talking’s over, it’s been a long time in the making. I can’t wait. I’m sat here excited, believe me, to the outcome of this. It’s going to be defeat in Derry for Jake Paul, I’m afraid, but you know what? Good luck to him. He’s a nice kid, he’s a very intelligent boy for the age of him and without him, we wouldn’t be here, so Jake Paul, thank you very much.”

The Paul vs Fury bout is expected to started around roughly 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The undercard for the event is as follows:

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack for WBC cruiserweight title

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

The Paul vs Fury fight is on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+ pay per view.