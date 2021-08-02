How to Watch Slovenia vs Germany Olympics Basketball in USA

Slovenia and Germany will clash in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games for men’s basketball at Saitama Super Arena on August 3.

In the United States, the game (start time: Monday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Slovenia vs Germany online:

Slovenia vs Germany Preview

It has been the Luka Doncic show for Slovenia thus far throughout the Games. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has been lighting it up while playing for his home country, netting a 48-point performance in Slovenia’s first win over Argentina, a 25-point performance in the team’s second win of the Games over Japan, and a 12 point, 14 rebound and 9 assist performance against Spain in the team’s latest win.

“There were three players at some point on him,” Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic said about the opposing team’s attention to Doncic. “They were pressing him. Luka always found the good solution, so he made open shots for (his teammates). We had great ball movement. It’s not easy to play against zones. We had a lot of open shots. Fortunately, we made them at the end when it was the most important (time of the game).”

Slovenia is 3-0 so far, finishing as the top Group C team. “I think we’re ready for everything,” Doncic said heading into the match against Germany. “It’s the quarterfinals. If you lose you home and we’re going to come out 100 percent.”

On the other side, Germany went 1-2 in preliminary action, with a 99-92 victory over Nigeria propelling the squad into the quarterfinals. Jordan Nwora led Nigeria with a game-high 33 points and 7 rebounds, while Moritz Wagner leads the way for the Germans, scoring 11.7 points while hauling in 3.3 rebounds a game in Olympics action.

“We have shown great commitment on the field all summer. We always fight for each other,” German player Andreas Obst said, adding: “We are a team. We want to win the games, we are not afraid of anyone.”

A big key for Germany will be three-point shooting. The Germans are hitting 41% of their shots from downtown, which is one of the top percentages amongst competing teams at the Olympics, and if they cannot neutralize Doncic, the best defense will be a good offense — and that will mean hitting some big baskets.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Germany: Danilo Barthel, Robin Benzing, Isaac Bonga, Niels Giffey, Justus Hollatz, Leon Kratzer, Moado Lo, Andres Obst, Joshiko Saibou, Johannes Thiemann, Johannes Voigtmann, Moritz Wagner, Lukas Wank, Jan Niklas Wimberg.

Slovenia: Luka Rupnik, Point guard, Aleksej Nikolic, Guard, Klemen Prepelic, Guard, Edo Muric, Forward, Mike Tobey, Center, Jaka, Blazic, Shooting guard, Gregor Hrovat, Small forward, Ziga Dimec, Center, Zoran Dragic, Forward, Vlatko Cancar, Small forward, Jakob Cebasek, Guard/Forward, Luka Doncic, Guard