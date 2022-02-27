Sounders vs Nashville SC Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Seattle Sounders begin another run at the MLS Cup and their first step was to face Nashville in their own backyard.

The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on My Network TV (KZJO) in the Sounders market and My Network TV (WUXP) in the Nashville SC market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Sounders vs Nashville SC in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Sounders vs Nashville SC Preview

The Sounders and Nashville (along with the New York Red Bulls) finished tied for the fewest goals allowed in the league last season with just 33. Seattle, though, boasts new weapon Albert Rusnák along with the returns of Lodeiro and Morris and an elite MLS striker in Raúl Ruidíaz to form one of the most threatening attacking corps in MLS. Nashville is led by two-time defending MLS Defender of the Year and United States international center back Walker Zimmerman.

For the Seattle Sounders, every season is one where they have to compete and win an MLS Cup. There is something special in the air in the Pacific Northwest as the Sounders celebrate their 50th anniversary.

They start the season off facing a very organized and competitive Nashville side that became one of the stronger sides in the Eastern Conference after only two seasons in the league.

Seattle will be missing Peruvian international forward Raúl Ruidiaz due to an injury. At the same time, they will have both Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris back in the mix after missing a large portion of the season due long injuries that they dealt with.

“We do have a good team, a very good team on paper,” coach Brian Schmetzer said. “That gives us the best chance of doing well in Champions League, doing well in league and ending the year on a high note in another MLS Cup final.”

Upon their return, they both helped Seattle advance in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League as they thrashed Honduran side Motagua.

Nashville finished third in the East last season and reached the conference semifinals before losing to Philadelphia. The beginning of their season starts for them with less game fitness compared to their rivals.

Nashville will play its first eight games of the season on the road while its new soccer-specific stadium is completed. Its first home game in its 30,000-seat stadium will be May 1 against Philadelphia.

They also return as one of the top defenses in MLS. They are coming into the season fresh off finishing second in last season’s MLS MVP voting, led the club with 16 goals. As a team Nashville scored 55 goals (fourth most in the East) and had a +22 GD which was second in all of MLS.

Seattle Sounders probable XI:

Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Roldan, Vargas; Rusnak, Lodeiro, Morris; Ruidiaz

Nashville SC probable XI:

Meredith; Muyl, Bauer, Castellanos, Longmire, Washington, Davis, Anunga, Rios, Haakenson, Lea