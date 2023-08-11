Steelers vs Bucs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will clash on Friday, August 11, at Raymond James Stadium in what will be the first preseason game for both teams.

If you live in the Steelers or Bucs market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network in the Packers and Bengals markets, and it won’t be televised in other areas but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Roanoke, VA (WWCW CW-21-27); Anchorage, AK (KYUR CW-13.2); Fairbanks, AK (KATN CW-2.2); Juneau, AK (KJUD CW-11.2)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Steelers vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Roanoke, VA (WWCW CW-21-27); Anchorage, AK (KYUR CW-13.2); Fairbanks, AK (KATN CW-2.2); Juneau, AK (KJUD CW-11.2); Youngstown, OH (WKBN CBS-27); Erie, PA (WFXP Fox-66); Columbus, OH (WCMH NBC-4); Tampa, FL (WFLA NBC-8)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Steelers vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Applicable areas: Pittsburgh, PA; Altoona, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Youngstown, OH

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Bucs live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Applicable areas: Pittsburgh, PA; Altoona, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Youngstown, OH

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Steelers vs Bucs live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Bucs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Steelers vs Bucs Preview

The Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 mark, which was good enough to win the NFC South, while the Steelers went 9-8 and finished third in the AFC North, narrowly missing the playoffs. Both teams will be looking to improve their respective marks this year, and while preseason games don’t matter in terms of wins and losses, they are huge when it comes to forming final 53-man rosters.

The Buccaneers are in the midst of an open quarterback competition, and the preseason will go a long way to determine which signal-caller gets the nod to lead the team. Tampa Bay will start Baker Mayfield at quarterback in this one, and Kyle Trask is set to start the squad’s second preseason contest.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, a former NFL defensive back, knows what it feels like to be a young player hoping to secure a spot on the final roster. “You’re not really worried about the national anthem or the fans,” Bowles said about playing during the preseason. “You’re trying to make the team, so you’ve got a lot of butterflies. You know you’re going to play as a rookie and you’re going to play all special teams.

On the other side, Pittsburgh will be playing the majority of its starters in this game, per head coach Mike Tomlin, who explained his reasoning heading into the game.

“Obviously, we want to keep everybody upright. But injuries are a component of the game,” Tomlin said. “We can’t live in our fears. We’ve got to get individuals and collectives ready to play. I just think philosophically, I just lean toward playing, in general. I know there are different approaches to the preseason, and I respect the approaches and the opinions of others, but that’s kind of always been in my comfort zone.”

Young players on the Pittsburgh side will surely get a ton of reps, particularly in the second half, and Tomlin will also be looking for cohesion from his various position groups.

“If we’re going to box, we have to spar,” Tomlin added. “If we need to get ready for the regular season, preseason is an avenue with which to do it for individuals and collectives.”