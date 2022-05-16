USA vs Finland Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The United States faces Finland in a matchup of world hockey powers at the IIHF World Championship on Monday, May 16.

In the US, the game (1:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Finland (and every other USA game at the World Hockey Championships) online:

USA vs Finland Preview

Team USA takes on the host country and world power Finland in the preliminary round of the IIHF World Championship tournament on Monday.

“They’re obviously a really good team and I’m sure the building will be sold out and it will be a great environment,” USA head coach David Quinn said via the USA Hockey website. “It’s a game you love to play in if you’re a player and I know our guys will be ready.”

Both teams come in with unblemished 2-0 records in Group B play, but Finland holds an edge in points. The U.S. needed overtime to squeak past Austria 3-2 on Sunday, May 16, while Finland won its first two games in regulation. USA defenseman and New Jersey Devils draft pick Luke Hughes settled things against Austria with the overtime goal.

“In a short tournament battling through adversity is huge,” Hughes said via IIHF.com’s Derek O’Brien. “You never know when you’re going to be down, whether it’s now or in the medal round or anywhere. I think it’s huge for us to have that adversity now and hopefully we won’t have too much of it down the line. But it’s great to come back and win that game.”

Finland narrowly avoided overtime against Latvia in a 2-1 win on May 14. Mikael Granlund won it on a power play for Finland with 2:52 left in regulation. Granlund notably joined the team shortly before the game after his NHL season ended with the Nashville Predators.

“Granlund’s an unbelievable player, like we saw from him,” Finland forward Jere Sallinen said via IIHF.com’s Derek O’Brien. “It’s a lot of traveling for him and he jumps in and gets in the battles. You could see that the guys on the other team tried to take him a little bit harder but he figured it out and found a way to win the game for us.”

Team USA recently added Minnesota Wild players Matt Boldy, John Merrill, and Ryan Hartman in time for Monday’s game with Finland. Hartman comes off a 34-gola season for the Wild. Merrill tallied 20 points, and Boldy had 39 points as a rookie.

“We are excited to add three exceptional players to our roster,” USA general manager Ryan Martin said via IIFH.com. “They all had terrific seasons in the NHL and bring international experience to our group. We look forward to them being important parts of our team.”

USA Hockey Schedule

Preliminary Round

May 19: USA vs. Great Britain, 9:20 a.m.

May 21: USA vs. Sweden, 5:20 a.m. ET

May 23: USA vs. Czechia, 9:20 a.m. ET

May 24: USA vs. Norway, 9:20 a.m.

Elimination Round

May 26: Quarterfinals

May 28: Semifinals

May 29: Gold Medal and Bronze Medal Games