‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit reality romance show “VH1 Couples Retreat” is back for its second season on Monday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “VH1 Couples Retreat” streaming online:

‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ Preview

Hosted by Michael Blackson and his fiancee Rada, “VH1 Couples Retreat” takes couples on a week-long vacation where they “will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication,” according to the VH1 press release.

It continues:

The series will also discuss various social issues including mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more. The cast includes Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition) and Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Claudia Jordan (“Out Loud with Claudia Jordan”) and her boyfriend KJ, high school sweethearts Nick Young (NBA) and Keonna, Styles P (“The Lox”) and Adjua, and Jess Hilarious (“Wild ’n Out”) and her boyfriend Daniel. The couples will be joined by relationship gurus and experts, including esteemed Life Coach AJ Johnson and NBA champion John Salley.

In a preview for the season, Claudia’s boyfriend KJ says that he’s not sexually attracted to her, while Adjua and Styles get into it about Styles’ infidelity. Shamari also sounds like she might have been “emotionally” unfaithful to Ronnie.

And on the Instagram previewswith the couples, Claudia and KJ, who have been together for three years, talk about their relationship, with Claudia saying, “I will say, I think we’re at our best when we’re in group settings. We definitely are a team. When it’s us against others or us amongst others, we have fun and we definitely have the same sarcastic, a**hole kind of sense of humor … the worst of us is we’ll do the silent treatment for a few days and I really freakin’ hate that because we just wasted a few days just not sharing jokes and kind of sharing and I really hate those moments.”

Meanwhile, in another Instagram preview, Ronnie says it was “love at first sight” with Shamari, who shakes her head and responds, “That’s not how it happened.”

He continues, “The high point in our relationship, in our marriage, is the birth of our kids, something that we had been working on, really, forever.”

Shamari laughed and said, “Fifteen years of unprotected sex and then we finally had these babies.”

She continued, “Our lowest point was 10 years ago, 2011 when we decided to have that open relationship, which pretty much almost destroyed our marriage.”

“VH1 Couples Retreat” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.