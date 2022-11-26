Where to Watch App State vs GA Southern Game Today

Georgia Southern and Appalachian State meet in a key late-season game on Saturday, November 26.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Preview

Appalachian State once looked like the darling of the college football season with wild early-season games and wins.

The Mountaineers (6-5) look to finish the regular season for a winning record and deny rival Georgia Southern (5-6) a bowl game berth. Appalachian State snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 27-14 win over Old Dominion.

“You can throw the records out the window as this will be one of the premier games on television this weekend,” Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said via the Statesboro Herald. “To play in a game of this magnitude with the history these two teams have had against each other makes this one of the best games in college football.”

Georgia Southern looks to end a three-game losing streak. The Eagles last won on October 22 with a 28-23 victory at Old Dominion. Since, the Eagles dropped games to South Alabama, Louisiana, and Marshall.

“It’s an exciting opportunity Saturday at Paulson Stadium,” Eagles head coach Clay Helton said via the Statesboro Herald. “All you want in life is a chance and to have a chance at home with Eagle Nation and to play a great rival with a chance at going to the postseason is a pretty exciting night.”

Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease has been solid this season with 3,512 yards and 22 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions. Running back Jalen White leads a potent Eagles rushing attack with 914 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Appalachian State will also need to watch for Eagles running back Gerald Green. He has 475 yards and six touchdowns on just 86 carries.

Vantrease has targets that the Mountaineers secondary will also need to mind. Eagles wide receiver Khaleb Hood leads the team in receiving with 70 catches for 796 yards and three touchdowns. Derwin Burgess has been tough to stop with 58 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns.

“This team is one of the most tight-knit groups I have been around in my six years of college football,” Vantrease said via the Statesboro Herald. “It’s been great to get to know these guys and I know I’m going to be friends with some of them for the rest of my life. These guys are more like brothers to me after all we have been through and these rivalry games are why you play football so I am excited about playing Saturday.”

Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice will challenge the Eagles defense. Brice has 2,668 yards passing for 27 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Brice also has four rushing touchdowns though not a dual-threat quarterback.

Appalachian State running backs Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel will look to gash the Eagles defense. Peoples has 593 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries. Noel has 433 yards and three touchdowns on 75 attempts.

The Mountaineers also have playmakers at receiver who could challenge the Eagles secondary. Christian Horn has 31 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Dashaun Davis has 36 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Another five skill players with nine or more catches average 11 yards per reception or better.