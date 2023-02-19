How to Watch ‘The Company You Keep’ Online Without Cable

The latest thriller-drama to hit TV is “The Company You Keep,” premiering on Sunday, February 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘The Company You Keep’ Preview

“This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia is back on TV in a new thriller called “The Company You Keep,” co-starring Catherine Haena Kim. The premise of the show is that Ventimiglia plays a con-man who unwittingly falls for a CIA agent (Kim).

ABC’s press release teases:

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled “My Fellow Citizens.”

“The Company You Keep” co-stars William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne and Polly Draper as Fran.

The description for the premiere episode, “Pilot,” is as follows, “A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally.”

On February 26 comes episode two, titled “A Sparkling Reputation.” Its description reads, “After Daphne sets a quick turnaround for payment, the Nicolettis devise a plan to steal a valuable necklace at an auction. Meanwhile, as Emma and Charlie are both pursuing Daphne, their worlds nearly collide.”

Then on March 5 comes episode three, titled “Against All Odds.” Its description reads, “The Nicolettis persuade a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con-man fiancé at a horse race. Meanwhile, Emma meets Charlie’s family, and the CIA and Nicolettis catch wind of Daphne expanding her business beyond the Maguire drug enterprise.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Ventimiglia said that it was easy to transition from “This Is Us” to “The Company You Keep” — as easy as a “shave and a haircut.”

“Shave and a haircut. No joke. It was a shave and a haircut,” said the actor. “I mean, we had this wonderful cast assembled by that point. Script ready to go, and then of course shot the pilot it, got it going. ABC picked it up and here we are with the series.”

He also said it’s fun to do something completely different from his most recent project, telling “ET,” “I think we touched a lot of hearts with ‘This Is Us.’ I think we hit a lot of families. I think we got to the core and foundation of being a human being — this one felt like entertainment. This one felt like, ‘Hey, let’s show some sexiness. Hey, let’s show some fun, show a little crime and have everybody kind of ride that train for a little bit.”

“The Company You Keep” premieres on Sunday, February 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.