How to Watch Wizards Games Without Cable

Set for their first season with new pairing Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis together, the Washington Wizards hope to take a step forward and return to the playoffs in 2023.

If you live in the Wizards market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has NBC Sports Washington (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Wizards market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Wizards games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Wizards Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while NBC Sports Washington (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Wizards games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Washington (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wizards games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Washington (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wizards games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If You’re Out of the Wizards Market

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Wizards games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Wizards games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Wizards games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Wizards Season Preview 2022-23

The Washington Wizards seek a second playoff appearance in three years after coming up short lasts season.

Washington has leading scorer Bradley Beal back after a 23.2 points per game performance in 2021-2022. Beal also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per night.

“My main focus is winning games and trying to help this organization hold up a Larry [O’Brien trophy] one day. That’s my goal. That’s my goal, that’s my dream,” Beal told reporters via NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes.

“I’ve shown I can score with the best of them, I’ve shown I can be an All-Star, I’ve shown I can be an All-NBA player. I’ve checked every box. Now I have to win and be a winner. That’s my final box that I want to check and will check,” Beal added.

Wizards leading rebounder Kristaps Porzingis likewise returns following a 8.8 rebound per game performance last season. Porzingis also averaged 22.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

“Brad draws a lot of attention. Me as a big, for example in setting the situation; I’m setting the screen and Brad’s in the corner and I’m going to get him to come off,” Porzingis told reporter via NBC Sports Washington.

“With a different big maybe who’s not a shooting big, the defense they can top-lock because the guy who would be guarding the big man can be down and protect the guard in case he goes backdoor. In this case, it won’t happen most likely because I can shoot it from the outside,” Porzingis added.

Third leading scorer Kyle Kuzma also returns after his 17.1 points per game showing last year. Kuzma also posted 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks per contest.

Washington also added two starters from the Denver Nuggets in Will Barton and Monte Morris. Barton posted 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last season. Morris averaged 12.6 points, three rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

The Wizards have offense, but the question remains on how they’ll do on defense as Kuzma put it.

“That’s the million-dollar question right there. Obviously, on offense we all can score, but it’s about how important defense is to us. If it’s important to us three, then everybody on the team is going to be dialed into it. That’s usually how it works,” Kuzma said NBC Sports Washington.

“That’s what I’m anxious to see; how important is defense to us? If it’s important to us, it will be important to everybody, Kuzma added.