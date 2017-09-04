Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child, officials at Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” officials said in a press release. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Royals officials said Middleton, 35, is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes weight extreme weight loss due to vomiting and nausea.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two children, George and Charlotte.