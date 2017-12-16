Honey Sherman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Honey Sherman, the wife of Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman, was found dead with her husband in their luxury Toronto mansion, and police are calling the deaths suspicious, although later reports said that the Shermans may have died in a “murder suicide.”
Bizarrely, the Shermans – he was 75, she 70 – were both found “hanging from a railing that surrounds a lap pool inside the house,” the Toronto Sun reports, adding that the bodies were found in a basement area of the mansion. Barry Sherman made his fortune by founding the global generic drug giant Apotex Inc. Both of the Shermans were well known in Canada for their philanthropy. There are indications that Honey Sherman was killed first, Toronto Sun reported.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Police Labeled the Deaths ‘Suspicious’ After Being Called to the Home for a ‘Medical Complaint’
Police were first alerted that something was amiss at the Sherman mansion when they were called there for a “medical complaint,” according to Fox News. It’s not clear who made that call. Const. David Hopkinson would not identify the bodies, Fox reported, but he said the deaths were “suspicious.”
“The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” Hopkinson said at a news conference outside the mansion, according to Fox. However, Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins identified the two bodies as those of Barry and Honey Sherman. He also said that police were still investigating what happened inside the Sherman dwelling.
According to Fox News, “The constable declined to say whether the bodies showed signs of trauma and did not provide details on the time or cause of death. However, he said the deaths were currently not being treated as homicides but added that more investigation would be necessary.”
As for the possibility of a murder-suicide, which police have not yet confirmed, the Toronto Sun indicated that police sources believe Honey may have been killed first. “Sources close to the case believe Honey may have been killed in a secondary location in the $6.9 million Old Colony Rd. house and then moved to the location where she was later found with her deceased husband,” reported the Toronto newspaper. The Sun reported that police sources say there was no evidence anyone else had been in the home or that there was forced entry.
2. The House Was For Sale & a Real Estate Agent Discovered the Bodies
A real estate agent made the grisly discovery, according to The Globe and Mail. “The Shermans had just put their house on Old Colony Road, in a posh North York neighbourhood, up for sale for $6.9-million. A relative, who asked not to be identified, said a real estate agent, preparing for an open house, had discovered the two bodies in the large home’s basement Friday morning,” the Globe and Mail reported on Saturday, December 16, 2017.
Toronto police merely wrote on Twitter, “Just before noon today we responded to a medical call in the area of Bayview & Old Colony, two people found deceased in a home. @PC_Hoppee is at the scene, will brief media, time TBC, updates to follow.”
Despite the early labeling of the deaths as suspicious, the Globe and Mail reported that, in the hours after the deaths were discovered, “the homicide squad was not in charge of the probe and the investigation was being conducted by detectives with the local 33 Division.” That would normally occur in the case of a double murder, the news site reported. Police told the Toronto Sun they are not seeking suspects at this time.
3. Honey & Barry Sherman Were Worth Billions, a Fortune Made in Pharmaceuticals
Barry Sherman’s net worth was pegged at $3 billion by Forbes Magazine in 2017, although some accounts say his fortune was even larger. According to Forbes, Barry Sherman (who was born Bernard Sherman), began his path to riches in 1974, when, “armed with a doctorate in rocket science from MIT,” Sherman used his “mother’s life savings to buy his uncle’s drug company. Starting with two employees, he expanded the company to a workforce of over 10,000 making it one of Canada’s largest pharmaceutical companies, selling over 260 generic drugs in more than 115 countries.”
The company’s medicines “are used to fill over 89 million prescriptions a year in Canada alone, and annual global revenues are $1.5 billion. Apotex makes fine chemicals, non-prescription drugs and disposable plastics for medical use. Sherman stepped down as CEO in 2014 but remained chairman,” reported Forbes, which listed Barry Sherman as the 12th richest Canadian.
Apotex released a statement on Twitter that read, “We’ve been informed of the tragic news that Barry and Honey Sherman have unexpectedly passed away. All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
4. Tributes Flowed in For the Couple & Many Mentioned Their Philanthropy
Hoskins, the Ontario health minister, wrote on Twitter, “I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”
Senator Linda Frumm shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Two weeks ago it gave me immense joy to present a Senate medal to one of the kindest and most beloved members of Canada’s Jewish community. Today I am gutted by the loss of Honey and Barry Sherman. Our community is steeped in grief. I am heartbroken.”
Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development & Growth, wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the deaths of Barry & Honey Sherman. Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who made our province a better place to live.” The University of Toronto created a memorial page in honor of the Shermans, writing, “The University of Toronto community is deeply saddened to learn that Bernard (Barry) Sherman and Honey Sherman—two of our most prominent alumni and visionary supporters—have passed away.”
The university tribute continued, quoting president Meric Gertler as saying, “Barry and Honey were proud graduates of the University of Toronto. Their far-reaching philanthropy supported Baycrest, Mount Sinai Hospital, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, the United Way of Greater Toronto, and so many other important institutions and causes. At U of T, Barry and Honey were incredibly generous supporters of our Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy. And Barry was highly engaged as a member of our Entrepreneurship Leadership Council, providing guidance and advice in support of the University’s efforts to build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation. Clearly, few individuals have done more to advance the health and wellbeing of Canadians than Barry and Honey Sherman. Our thoughts are with their close friends and family during this difficult time.”
5. The Shermans Were Parents & Grandparents & Honey Was Planning a Trip to Florida
The Shermans were making plans for the future as recently as the Monday of the week they died. According to the Globe and Mail, Honey Sherman “e-mailed friends to book social dates on the couple’s upcoming Florida trip” that Monday. The news site reports that the couple had four children and a new grandchild.
“Looking forward to getting together in Florida. I am coming south Monday, December 18 – Friday, January 12,” Honey Sherman wrote in the email, according to Globe and Mail. “Barry is coming south for Monday December 25 & going home with me Jan. 12. Please let me know your dates south asap so i can place in my calendar… Looking forward to hearing back asap. Xoxo Honey.”
apparently – HEAVY.COM didnt bother to even LOOK at the WIKI page on the LOUIS WINTER estate–
next to die will be the officers at the royal bank of canada the judges and the politicians who facilitated the theft of BILLIONS from 4 orphaned children ……………. REVENGE is best served COLD.
Unfortunately, at just 41 years, Louis Winter died on November 5, 1965, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Toronto, just seventeen days prior to his wife Beverley’s death; who had previously been hospitalized at the same facility having been diagnosed with terminal leukemia. The couple left four orphaned children under the age of seven: Paul born on December 16, 1958; Jeffrey born on May 23, 1960; Kerry born June 3, 1961; and Dana born on June 21, 1962.
Sale of Empire Laboratories[edit]
Louis Winter was a Canadian entrepreneur and one of the pioneers of Canada’s generic pharmaceutical industry.[1] Bernard (Barry) Sherman, who had lost his father on November 17, 1952 at age nine, had worked for his Uncle Lou at Empire Laboratories during his final high school years and throughout his first three years of college while attending the University of Toronto. Upon the completion of his PhD in astrophysics at M.I.T. in 1967, Barry Sherman with his high school friend, Joel Ulster, purchased the Empire Group of Companies on August 23, 1967. The Executor, Royal Trust, now a division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), processed this transaction on behalf of the infant beneficiaries of Beverley and Louis Winter. Barry Sherman would eventually launch Apotex Inc. in 1974.
To facilitate the corporate acquisition, Barry and Joel Ulster (Sherman and Ulster Limited) offered five percent equity options to each of the four children and a fifteen year royalty on four of its patented products (Globe and Mail, November 24, 2007). Litigation is currently before the courts concerning the purchase of the corporate assets and brands from the Winter children’s estate, as Sherman and his partner never paid the royalties nor provided the promised equity in the businesses.[2]
Wayne!… I don’t know who you are, and I don’t know how you thought to “connect the dots” that you did!… but, the story that you you cite, IS WELL WORTH LOOKING INTO! In fact, I’m now concerned about how the Winter parents actually died (let alone, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman!)!… and, whether the wife– in particular!– had received a “cancer causing agent”!… and inasmuch, as such bioweapons have been used by organized crime/ criminals for decades, and are well documented on the Net! I’m afraid that this story, has just begun!
Under Wikipedia’s, Louis Lloyd Winter, and under the subcaption and hyperlink, Litigation is currently before the courts, under, Sale of Empire Laboratories, the hyperlink did not process, and I received instead…
I’ve just learned that the children to Mr. and Mrs. Sherman are challenging the initial police offering that this was a “murder-suicide”!… and thereby, inadvertently moving this story in an entirely different direction! And coupled with the emails from Mr. and Mrs. Sherman cited in this blog alone, there is every indication that an examination of the “Winter connection” is VERY LIKELY! W-h-a-t a m-e-s-s!
