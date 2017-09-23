College Football Odds: Top 5 Best Picks Against the Spread Week 4

Getty

We have hit the one month mark of the college football season. Favorites are beginning to emerge as it will not be long before the College Football Playoff committee begins unveiling their rankings.

For now, we are on to more pressing matters. Each week, we go over the five college football games where Vegas got it wrong. This week is marked by road warriors as road teams make up four of my top five picks. While I normally offer underdogs, we’re siding with three Week 4 favorites.

All odds listed are courtesy of OddsShark, and are subject to change. Here’s a look at my top five college football picks against the spread for Week 4.

No. 1 Alabama Covers -18.5 Spread at Vanderbilt

Those that read my weekly picks know we love a home underdog. However, this is not the kind of underdog you want. Vanderbilt is 3-0 and getting the most acclaim of any Commodores team in quite some time. Alabama is coming off a lackluster performance against Colorado State. All this leads to a classic Alabama bounce-back game.

Vandy is not sneaking up on Alabama. We’ve loved Vanderbilt all year, but this has Bama blowout written all over it.

No. 2 Boston College Covers +34 Spread at Clemson

Clemson is in a classic letdown/look ahead spot. The Tigers are coming off a big win over Louisville, and next week face Virginia Tech. Vegas has Clemson as a 34-point favorite over Boston College. The Eagles are far from a title contender, but I would not be surprised if we see Clemson get off to a sleepy start.

Boston College defensive end Harold Landry is one of the best defensive lineman in the country. While we do not expect a close score, look for Boston College to keep it closer than the 34 points.

No. 3 Florida Covers -1.5 Spread at Kentucky

Ronald Reagan was president the last time Kentucky beat Florida. The Gators have won 30 straight contests including their 45-7 win last year. Florida has not looked great to start the season. However, the Gators played Michigan and Tennessee. Both teams are a step above Kentucky.

Vegas only made the Gators a 1.5 point favorite. The Gators are coming off an emotional win over Tennessee with momentum on their side. I expect Florida to have a coming out party against Kentucky.

No. 4 Texas Tech Covers +6.5 Spread at Houston

Tom Herman built talented roster in Houston before heading to Austin. However, Vegas making the Cougars nearly a touchdown favorite over an undefeated Texas Tech team is a bit much. Houston did get a win at Arizona in Week 2, but the Red Raiders have a chance to get a road win against this Cougars team.

Quarterback Nic Shimonek has looked impressive in taking over the reigns at Texas Tech. Shimonek has already thrown 927 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also done so without throwing an interception. Shimonek will have a difficult test against Houston’s defense, but should be able to compete.

No. 5 Wyoming Covers -6 Spread vs. Hawaii

It has not been the kind of start Wyoming wanted. After hearing months of praise, quarterback Josh Allen has not looked good. Wyoming has had a difficult schedule facing Iowa and Oregon in two of their first three games. Look for Wyoming to get back on track at home against a beatable Hawaii team.

Wyoming is favored by six points, but I expect the Cowboys to route Hawaii as Allen starts to show off his talent again.