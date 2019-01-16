The Division 2 Story Trailer Shows Off Gangs & Gadgets

A new trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has just dropped and it sheds some much-needed light on the game’s story. A direct sequel to the original game, The Division 2 is set after a viral outbreak crippled the United States. Players assume the role of Division Agents, tasked with retaking the streets of Washington D.C. from a variety of vicious gangs.

While some elements are left in the dark, we get our first real look at the major gangs that players will be fighting. They appear to be a mix of religious fanatics, paramilitary groups, and roaming groups of psychopaths. Their general motivations are still unknown, but we did get a glimpse of a few enemy types included a suicide bomber and heavily armored soldier.

The story was one of the original game’s major issues, as it never offered a true antagonist outside of the roaming criminals. Going forward, we are curious to see if this new paramilitary organization will act as the primary foe or just another faction to shoot at.

Players also get a look at some new gadgets including a machine gun wielding drone and homing, cluster grenades. It’s clear that developer Massive Entertainment is putting a lot of emphasis on the different gizmos you can unlock as you progress through the game. Given users can specialize in certain areas, it will be intriguing to see what new toys users are given in-game.

The Division 2 will also feature a Private Beta from February 7-10 for anyone who has pre-ordered the game.

