Dead by Daylight Leaks Ghostface as Next Killer

The developers for Dead by Daylight have been on a roll lately with the leaks as we’ve previously seen a leak for Ash Williams of Evil Dead fame and now it looks like the next killer has already leaked.

There has been a lot of discussion in the community as to who the future movie-related killers could be and it looks like that decision has already been made by BHVR and Ghostface was the choice.

Ghostface looks like the next killer

Fans have been asking for Ghostface for what feels like years at this point and it looks like BHVR is getting ready to make that a reality.

The news that Ghostface is coming to the game came from Twitch streamer Morf, one of the more popular streamers for the game.

He was looking through the list of killers after the recent patch and came across a new one called “The Ghost” which came with no information but clearly looks to be based on Ghostface from the Scream franchise.

When @DeadByBHVR make one the biggest mistakes they've ever made… pic.twitter.com/8QWy4HyBd5 — Morf (@Morf_UK) May 7, 2019

People thought Legion was going to be BHVR’s way of adding Ghostface into the game since he was able to vault through windows and over pallets, along with featuring the ability to be male or female.

Ghostface has had a lot of people wear the mask so it seemed like that’s what BHVR was going for with that killer but it looks Ghostface will indeed be the next killer.

When Ash leaked he entered the game pretty much immediately but with this situation, it looks like we’ll have to wait until the next chapter for Ghostface to come into the game.

BHVR later confirmed the new chapter in a tweet.

Some lucky players got a glimpse of our upcoming chapter release content in today’s mid-chapter update. We already pushed the right update live to all players on PC and PS4. XBOX users will receive it within a few days. In the meantime, enjoy the early hype on the next chapter! — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 7, 2019

As for the new survivor, it seems like Sidney from the franchise could end up being the next survivor. It’s pretty much the only option that exists so we’re hoping that’s the direction BHVR will go in.

His power has also leaked, giving him the ability to stalk survivors to an exposed point and even lean around corners.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is coming later this year.