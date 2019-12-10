MLB The Show Going Multi-Platform “As Early As 2021”

The long-running MLB video game series, MLB The Show sounds like it could be coming to Xbox and Nintendo consoles in the near future, making this major news for baseball fans.

In a press release announcing a multi-year extension with MLB and Sony, it was announced the game would be going multi-platform as soon as 2021.

“In addition, the historic expansion of the long-standing partnerships will bring MLB The Show, for the first time ever, to additional console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms as early as 2021,” reads the press release.

Of course, this is major news for the MLB fans out there as the PS4 is the only place with an officially licensed baseball sim. For previous generation consoles, there was the MLB 2K series but it always lagged behind in quality and eventually it was canceled completely.

It’s a shame, especially when you consider how good 2K is when it comes to the NBA series, but they just couldn’t quite capture that magic for MLB.

MLB The Show is developed in house at Sony by San Diego Studio, so it’s interesting to see them open to bringing games to other platforms.

Microsoft has been open to allowing its games on other platforms and it looks like Sony is starting to come around to the idea with this recent news.

Microsoft and Nintendo seem pretty excited about the news.

The next-gen consoles are going to be much more powerful than their predecessors so this will definitely be the best-looking baseball game we’ve ever seen, so it’s nice that more players will be able to get their hands on the game.

We’re still a while out from seeing this dream become a reality, but when it does, we’re sure players on both Xbox and PlayStation will be hyped. It even looks like Nintendo will be getting in on the action so it’s an excellent time to be a baseball fan.