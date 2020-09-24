Fortnite Midas Flopper Finally Arrives & It’s Super Rare

After leaked prior to the start of Fortnite Season 4, the Midas Flopper has finally shown up in the battle royale mode, but it’s an incredibly difficult fish to find.

You’ll remember that this Flopper has been in the files for a while now, but it was just never activated. Following the release of v14.20, the fish is live and all you’ll need to do is whip out your Pro Fishing Rod and hope for the best.

It’s definitely a lot harder than just catching one as it’ll be among the hardest fish to catch in the game, right up there with the recently released Vendetta Flopper.

How Rare is the Midas Flopper?

The Midas Flopper is now enabled with a spawn chance of 1% (same as Vendetta's spawn chance) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who has been on top of the Midas Flopper ever since it first appeared in the files, this fish only has a one percent spawn chance, meaning you’ll have to spend a lot of time fishing to catch one.

To make matters even worse, it sounds like this fish only spawns at The Authority, so that will be where you have to check for one.

If you want to just fill out your fishing collection, you could perhaps head on over to the Battle Lab and catch it there. If you want to get ahold of it in the regular playlists, you’ll have to dedicate much of your match to doing it.

What Does It Do?

Midas Flopper gameplay, turns most of your weapons legendary. (Clip via: @Kaidoz2)pic.twitter.com/gNPB0NfEgr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

Also according to HYPEX, and a player who actually caught one, the Flopper will turn your weapons legendary, which was what was expected out of this fish. After all, they don’t call it the Midas touch for nothing.

Obviously, that would make it an incredibly strong fish to find, provided you’re able to actually come across one.

It might be more worth your time to actually find materials to upgrade your current weapons at Upgrade Stations, or even opening up chests yourself to find some legendary gear.

Of course, coming across this fish will be nice for upgrading your gear, but you shouldn’t dedicate an entire match to finding one.

