How to Get Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 6

The big crossover of Fortnite Season 6 is now in full swing as the first issue of the new Batman miniseries is now out and next week brings Issue 2.

This series will bring Batman and a variety of other DC Comics characters into the world of Fortnite. Some of them have already been there before, but some will be here for the first time with Deathstroke being an example.

As an incentive for players to pick up the comic book itself, the Armored Batman skin is being dangled as a carrot.

This special skin is available to people who pick up all six issues of the comic book, but there’s actually an easier way to grab everything.

Here’s how you can save a few dollars and still get the skin like everybody else.

Wait For the Trade

While these comics books come out every few weeks, a much cheaper option would be to just wait for it all to be collected in one single book.

If you’re willing to wait until September 7, you can do just that and grab the book for the price of $25. This would not only make it cheaper than buying all of the comics separately, but you’ll also get all of the included cosmetics.

On the hardcover collection’s Amazon page, it notes that this is the case.

“This hardcover collection includes a bonus code unlocking seven DC-themed Fortnite digital items,” reads the description.

While this does seem like a good option, it’s not without its downsides.

Why You Shouldn’t Wait

The only reason you shouldn’t wait to pick up this collection is because it’ll cause you to unlock all of your cosmetics much later than you would if you picked up the comics as they released.

We’re just days away from the second issue’s release, which means more cosmetics will be unlocked with that one. So far, it’s just Harley Quinn’s Rebirth outfit, but the extra goodies will quickly add up.

If you want to wear the new Batman skin at the same time as everyone else, you’ll need to buy all of the issues as they release. If that’s not a problem for you, then you can go ahead and wait until September.

As a refresher, here’s when each of the comics release:

April 20

May 4

May 18

June 1

June 15

July 6

This means that the earliest players will be able to wear the Armored Batman skin is July 6, meaning those waiting for the collection will have a few months of waiting still after that.

If the Armored Batman skin isn’t up your alley, you might be interested in a different Batman style. That’s right, the Caped Crusader is getting two different skins in Season 6. This brings the total number up to four, so we’ll just have to hope that Fortnite players are a big fan of Batman.

The other Batman skin will be available in the Item Shop, so there’s no reason to pick up any of the comics if you don’t want to.

