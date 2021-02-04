Robert Altman, ZeniMax Media Founder and CEO, Is Dead

Robert A. Altman, the founder, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax Media Inc., has died at age 73.

Game Publisher Bethesda, a child company of ZeniMax Media, shared the news of Altman’s passing on social media, saying that he “was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

This is a developing story.

1. Robert Altman Got His Start as an Attorney, Was Indicted on Charges of Defrauding Regulators

Altman’s father founded the firm Krooth & Altman in Washington D.C., while Robert Altman practiced on his own with Clark Clifford, a former defense secretary under Lyndon Johnson, by his side, according to Bloomberg. According to Fortune, Altman represented companies in regulatory disputes and in Congressional hearings.

In 1992, the pair were charged with fraud, conspiracy and receiving bribes for trying to hid Bank of Credit & Commerce International’s ownership in First American Bankshares Inc., according to the Los Angeles Times. Clifford was chairman of the board of First American Bankshares while Altman was the president, but both resided the year prior under pressure from the Federal Reserve Board. BCCI shut down the year before after being accused of laundering drug money, the financing of terrorists and arms smuggling.

Altman was acquitted in a jury trail the following year while Clifford, who was 85 years old at the time, didn’t stand trail due to his advanced age according to Bloomberg. In 1998, the pair settled charges with the Federal Reserve and forfeited $5 million.