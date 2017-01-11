Tyler Tillerson, Rex Tillerson’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The son of Rex Tillerson is a former Eagle Scout who once worked for the Boy Scouts.

Tyler Tillerson is currently a human resources management student at The University of Texas, Arlington, according to his LinkedIn site.

Tyler is one of Rex Tillerson’s four children with his wife, Renda St. Clair. Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon Mobil and Donald Trump’s secretary of state, has now been fired by the president.

There’s very little information available on Tillerson’s other children, although Tyler has a fully fleshed out biography online.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tyler Tillerson Graduated from Argyle High School in Texas

A feature story on the Tillerson family in Denton RC reported that Tyler Tillerson was a graduate of Argyle High School in Texas.

While at Argyle, Tillerson was a state champion in trumpet at Argyle High School Marching Band, his LinkedIn page said.

The family has four children, but almost nothing is known of the other three, who have stayed out of the news. “Tyler Tillerson, their youngest child, graduated from Argyle High School in 2006,” the news story reported of Tillerson and his wife, Renda St. Clair.

2. Tillerson & His Wife Breed Horses

Tillerson is married to Renda St. Clair. She has also kept a very low profile in the news.

However, DentonRc reports that the couple trains and breeds horses.

The family home is in Bartonville, Texas, in Denton County, the newspaper reported. The story added, “Rex Tillerson makes time for town business, including attending Bartonville town council meetings when the local issue matters to him and his family. The Tillersons bought their Dove Creek Road property in November 2001, a few months after ExxonMobil named Tillerson senior vice president.”

The story described the home as a “two-story, brick-and-stone home is surrounded by about 20 acres filled with horse barns, stables and arenas.”

Rex Tillerson’s net worth is estimated at around $150 million.

3. Tyler Tillerson Is a College Student in Texas

According to his LinkedIn page, Tyler Tillerson is studying to obtain his master’s degree in Human Resources Management at the University of Texas at Arlington.

He wrote on LinkedIn, “I began my MS in Human Resources Management at the University of Texas at Arlington in August of 2015. I plan to graduate Spring of 2017.”

He previously obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the same university in History, with a minor in religious studies.

He wrote, “My studies primarily focused on Christian/Islamic/Judaic history with emphasis on medieval history when these three faith groups were transforming into their modern-day structures. In addition to this focus, I have broadly studied world history with emphasis in government and religious formation as well as American history.”

He added, “I studied basic Latin and Spanish as my language requirements and completed a number of sociological and psychological courses as part of my lower class requirements.”

4. Tyler Tillerson Was an Eagle Scout

On LinkedIn, Tillerson explains that he reached the rank of Eagle Scout. He wrote, “I have completed all ranks of the youth program Cub Scouting resulting in the Arrow of Light award. I then completed all ranks of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the Eagle Scout rank/award.”

He also worked as a volunteer for the Boy Scouts, writing, “Assisted as a recently graduated Eagle Scout at my local troop until I left for college. I was officially a youth member of the Troop.”

Tillerson was also a district executive for the Boy Scouts. He explained, “I serviced the three counties of Angelina, Houston, and Trinity in East Texas for just under three years as my first position in the Boy Scouts of America. Establishing strong relationships and ties to local community leadership, inspiring and managing volunteers from any walk of life, and successfully soliciting funding for the non-profit movement were key areas of focus that led to my success in the district. Of all the skills I learned, the greatest was taught to me by the passionate people that gave of their time to support children: people don’t help causes, they help people.”

He added, “In September of 2013 I was promoted to Senior District Executive of the Okee Tuklo district within the same council.”

5. Tillerson Has Held Many Other Positions, From Substitute Teacher to Museum Work

On LinkedIn, Tyler Tillerson says that he has worked in a variety of other positions.

He was an intern in collections for the Ft. Worth Museum of Science & History. In the position, he “cataloged, processed, and evaluated artifacts for use in exhibits.”

He was a Motorcycle Sales Consultant for Adam Smith’s Texas Harley-Davidson.

He was a Substitute Teacher for the Birdville Independent School District in North Richland Hills, TX.