Paul Ryan’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has announced that he is retiring. He is married and has three children at home. Ryan has been married to Janna Ryan since 2000, and he has two sons and one daughter, with whom he spends every weekend back home in Wisconsin.

Here’s what you need to know about Paul Ryan’s children.

1. His Son Samuel Traveled with Ryan on the Campaign Trail

My youngest son Sam keeping the momentum going. Let's get this done! pic.twitter.com/4B3kkXpD — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) November 3, 2012

Paul Ryan’s youngest child is Samuel Ryan, who is 13 years old.

Campaign spokesman in training, my youngest son Sam. pic.twitter.com/pOuo9Rbg — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) October 12, 2012

In June 2016, Sam spent the day at work with his father, sitting in on a national security event. According to Speaker Ryan’s official website, the highlight of Sam’s visit was when David Copperfield visited and performed some illusions.

Sam also frequently traveled with his father on the campaign trail during the 2012 election, in October 2012 helping to wash pans at the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Youngstown, Ohio, according to The Washington Post.

Cool photo of @PaulRyanVP and his son Sam, taken by Ryan's personal aide Jake Kastan. pic.twitter.com/e22As1BZ — Garrett Jackson (@dgjackson) October 11, 2012

2. His Son Charles is a Teen and Attends Private School

Paul Ryan’s oldest son is Charles Ryan, who is 15 years old, born in 2003.

Like his brother Samuel, Charles Ryan was frequently seen on the campaign trail throughout the 2012 election, during which his father was running for vice president.

According to Breitbart, Ryan’s kids go to a private Catholic school which is connected to the parish where Ryan went as a child and was an altar boy.

3. His Daughter Liza is the Oldest of His Children

Paul Ryan’s daughter Elizabeth ‘Liza’ Ryan was born in 2002.

In May 2016, Liza graduated from 8th grade.

So proud of Liza! 8th grade graduation from St. John Vianney. #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/6LzWuvgqkB — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) May 25, 2016

Still can’t believe that our daughter Liza graduated from 8th grade this week. Time flies. #TBT pic.twitter.com/sFyeeOc8i5 — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) May 26, 2016

A little friendly competition at the Dousman frog jump. Liza wins family best! pic.twitter.com/S5Iw58szPr — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) July 27, 2015

In 2013, Ryan shared a photo of Liza on the House of Representatives floor with him in 2002.

My daughter Liza and I on the House floor, circa 2002. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT pic.twitter.com/8F6TCHpSMt — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) August 15, 2013

In an interview with People Magazine, Ryan says that he loves to see the Marvel superhero movies with his kids, although his wife tends to sit them out.

“[T]hey’re a dad thing,” Ryan explained.

4. Their Mother is Janna, Who Ryan Married in 2000

Paul Ryan’s wife is Janna Ryan, whom he married in 2000.

Janna is a former tax attorney and corporate lobbyist who fought for a number of liberal causes when she was younger, according to The New York Times. Janna also comes from a Democratic family.

Ryan and Janna met at Janna’s 30th birthday party, according to CNN.

“She said she thought he seemed extraordinary. She said he’s just so positive and earnest,” Janna’s sister told CNN. “Maybe because we lived in Washington and were used to the cynical nature, but she was struck by his ‘can-do’ attitude and positive spirit. She loved what a normal Midwestern guy he was.”

5. When He Became House Speaker, He Said He Would Not Give Up His Family Time

When Paul Ryan became speaker of the House of Representatives, he stated that he would take the job only if it meant that he would not have to sacrifice his time with his family.

“I cannot and will not give up my family time,” he said.

According to People, Ryan told Republican party leaders when he ran for speaker that “You can’t take away my family.”

Ryan returns home to Janesville, Wisconsin to spend time with his family every weekend.