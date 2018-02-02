L’Tanya Lemon Grimes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

A woman drowned in a neighborhood pond in Louisiana on Wednesday, January 31. She was identified as L’Tanya Lemon Grimes, CNN host Don Lemon’s sister.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

1. She was CNN Host Don Lemon’s Oldest Sister

L’Tanya Lemon Grimes was 58-years-old, and CNN Host Don Lemon’s oldest sister. They have another sister, Yma Lemon.

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis” Lemon tweeted on Thursday evening.

Don Lemon is the host of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, and CNN confirmed that he would not be on air Thursday evening.

2. She Drowned in a Neighborhood Pond While Fishing

She died after falling into a neighborhood pond in Denham Springs, Louisiana, according to Police. The drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected. Police said she may have tripped and fallen in the pond while fishing.

The Drowning Was Reported a Day Before Her Body was Identified

BREAKING NEWS: Drowning reported in Livingston neighborhood pond https://t.co/2fxPPPnQSA pic.twitter.com/LX8Za50hs8 — Trey Schmaltz (@treyschmaltz) January 31, 2018

The drowning was reported on January 31 and officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. Grimes’ identity was not confirmed until Thursday, February 1.

3. Her Daughters Posted About Her Death on Instagram

Kimberly Grimes and her sister Katherine Grimes posted tributes to their mom on Instagram.

Kimberly’s Instagram profile says she has a B.S. in Sociology and an M.A. in Social Sciences. She also has an Instagram account for her work as a makeup artist and hair extension expert. Katherine Grimes also has a B.S. and an M.A, and her Instagram profile says she’s a weaveologist and a makeup lover.

4. Grimes Grew up in Louisiana, Near Where She Drowned

Drowning victim in Livingston Parish identified as CNN anchor Don Lemon's older sister https://t.co/o4NDGiF7GR — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) February 1, 2018

Grimes grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and her siblings are of Creole, Nigerian, Cameroonian, and Congolese ancestry.

5. Her Family is Together in Louisiana Now

Don Lemon's oldest sister, Leisa Grimes, died in a tragic accident (Don here pictured with his Mom and Leisa); Don has traveled home to Louisiana to be with his family; Don said, "Leisa was my oldest sister and partner in crime growing up" and "always had my back." #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/0GQbS687zb — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) February 2, 2018

Grimes family is together in Louisiana. They issued this statement:

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes,” the family said in a statement to E! News. “We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”