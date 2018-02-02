L’Tanya Lemon Grimes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A woman drowned in a neighborhood pond in Louisiana on Wednesday, January 31. She was identified as L’Tanya Lemon Grimes, CNN host Don Lemon’s sister.
1. She was CNN Host Don Lemon’s Oldest Sister
L’Tanya Lemon Grimes was 58-years-old, and CNN Host Don Lemon’s oldest sister. They have another sister, Yma Lemon.
“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis” Lemon tweeted on Thursday evening.
Don Lemon is the host of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, and CNN confirmed that he would not be on air Thursday evening.
2. She Drowned in a Neighborhood Pond While Fishing
She died after falling into a neighborhood pond in Denham Springs, Louisiana, according to Police. The drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected. Police said she may have tripped and fallen in the pond while fishing.
The Drowning Was Reported a Day Before Her Body was Identified
The drowning was reported on January 31 and officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. Grimes’ identity was not confirmed until Thursday, February 1.
3. Her Daughters Posted About Her Death on Instagram
Kimberly Grimes and her sister Katherine Grimes posted tributes to their mom on Instagram.
Kimberly’s Instagram profile says she has a B.S. in Sociology and an M.A. in Social Sciences. She also has an Instagram account for her work as a makeup artist and hair extension expert. Katherine Grimes also has a B.S. and an M.A, and her Instagram profile says she’s a weaveologist and a makeup lover.
4. Grimes Grew up in Louisiana, Near Where She Drowned
Grimes grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and her siblings are of Creole, Nigerian, Cameroonian, and Congolese ancestry.
5. Her Family is Together in Louisiana Now
Grimes family is together in Louisiana. They issued this statement:
“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes,” the family said in a statement to E! News. “We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”
