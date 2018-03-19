Explosion Reported in Southwest Austin a Week After Bombings

Two men were injured in an apparent explosion Sunday night in Austin, officials say. The latest reported explosion comes after three other blasts this month that left two dead and two injured. The previous explosions were the result of package bombs and police have been searching for the bomber or bombers.

According to Austin EMS, two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the reported explosion Sunday night at a house in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive. Police are investigating but have not confirmed the cause of the incident or whether it was an explosion as 911 callers reported.

According to KVUE-TV, one of the victims appeared to have nails in his leg:

UPDATE: 2 men in their 20s hurt in reported explosion in SW Austin. Injuries don’t appear to be life -threatening. One man reported to have nails in his leg. — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) March 19, 2018

The EMS service initially responded to multiple reports of explosions, but only one incident was confirmed:

Multiple #ATCEMS assets responding to an unconfirmed report of an Explosion at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr (20:32); Initial unconfirmed reports of 6 patients "on the ground". Assets still responding More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

UPDATE: Explosion incident at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr; Multiple #ATCEMS assets are staging to possibly 2 separate incidents in the area. At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Austin Police tweeted, “APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area.”

Police added, “Residents in immediate area of 4800 Dawn Song Dr., wait in your homes and follow instructions of officers if/when given.”

We’re out here now. Republic of Texas Blvd. at Travis Country Circle is blocked off with yellow tape. Multiple cones. Someone stopped our news truck at a light and claimed they heard a loud bang. Described it as, “not a car crash, not gunshots but something terrible”. @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/dGBpMfmJek — Destiny Chance (@DestinyonFOX7) March 19, 2018

It is not clear how many explosions there were Sunday night, what the cause was an if they are connected to the previous blasts.

Earlier Sunday, the reward for information about the three bombings was increased to $115,000:

“We believe that the recent explosive incidents that have occurred in the city of Austin were meant to send a message,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Sunday, hours before the latest emergency call to rattle the city. “The person or persons understands what that message is and are responsible for constructing or delivering the devices and we hope this person or persons is watching and will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event.”

The March 2 explosion left 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House dead. The second explosion killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason. His mother was also injured. The third explosion injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman, but it was not clear if she was the intended target.

Police believe the bombings are connected, but have not determined a motive. There are fears in Austin that the bomber is targeting members of the black community. An African-American woman who lives near the house where the third bomb exploded was possibly mistaken to be a member of a prominent Austin family that has connections to the first two bombings, according to the Austin American Statesman. House is the son of Rev. Freddie Dixon, who is a close friend of Dr. Norman Mason, the grandfather of Draylen Mason. The woman whose house is near the third explosion has the last name Mason, but is not related to the family, the newspaper reports.

Interim @chief_manley: If you receive a package you're not expecting, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! DO NOT OPEN. #Austin Police, FBI & ATF investigating second package explosion today; third this month. pic.twitter.com/povbUztf8a — Jeff Stensland (@JeffStensland) March 12, 2018

Police have told residents of Austin to be aware of their surroundings and report anything that is suspicious, especially an unexpected package. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a press conference that all of the explosions have occurred at residents.

“If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately,” Police Chief Brian Manley tweeted.

.@chief_manley advising everyone in Austin to be cautious if they receive a package 📦 and weren't expecting one. If you see something suspicious please dial 9-1-1 so we can send officers out to assist you. #safety #austinpd #atx pic.twitter.com/hA7Tv0bT0E — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

Manley said they are “box-type deliveries,” and the three bombs have been in cardboard, but he said they do not want to limit it to just those, saying, “if you receive a suspicious package, then call us and let us come out, because a device like this can be hidden in many different ways.”

Manley would not provide specific details about the packages and devices because of the ongoing investigation. The person delivering the packages has not been ringing the door bell of the homes where the blasts occurred, Manley said. The residents have come outside and found the packages.

“We have an individual who has the ability to construct these bombs and to have them successfully detonate and cause, what we’ve seen so far, serious injury and loss of life,” Manley said. “We are not calling it a serial bomber, but we have a pattern of instances that have occurred in the community that we’re very concerned about and that we have brought all of the resources as possible to bear. There is no stone that will be left unturned.”

He said there is a “certain level of skill required” to put together the devices. Police do not have any suspect information to release, including physical or vehicle descriptions.

Manley said Sunday, “These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention and we assure you that we are listening,” he said. “We want to understand what brought you to this point and we want to listen to you.”

Austin Police are being assisted by the FBI, the ATF and state law enforcement authorities. According to police, they have responded to 735 calls of suspicious packages since the explosion. Investigators have received 435 leads and have interviewed 236 people.