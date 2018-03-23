March for Our Lives in D.C.: Time, Map, Route & Schedule for March 24 Event

On Saturday, March 24, a national March for Our Lives event is happening, with the major march occurring in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern and sister marches taking place around the country on the same day. This is not the same as the National School Walkout Day from March 14, where students and staff around the country walked out of class and observed a moment of silence for 17 minutes. The March 24 event is taking place on a Saturday and won’t be disrupting school or encouraging students to walk out of their classrooms. Here’s everything you need to know about the major March in D.C., including what time it will start and other details.

Here’s Where & When the Rally Will Take Place

The Washington D.C. event is going to be huge. It will start at 12 p.m. on Eastern Pennsylvania Avenue and last until 3 p.m. The main Facebook page for the event is here. So far, 43,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook with plans to attend, and 92,000 have expressed interest.

Here’s a map of the event, provided by March for Our Lives. You can view a larger version here. The rally will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 12th street NW. Pedestrian entrances will be located at Pennsylvania Ave. and 12 Street, NW; Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, NW; and Indiana Avenue and 7th Street, NW.

The Schedule Is Fluid and There’s No Route Because Participants Will Not Be Marching

An exact schedule hasn’t been released. But we do know that performances and speeches will start at noon, the time the rally is scheduled to begin, and they will last until 3 p.m. Also, there is no route for this rally. With so many people expected to attend, participants will not be marching. However, audio and video will be available throughout the rally for people who can’t see the main stage.

Many celebrities will be attending the D.C. rally. Musical guests at the rally will include Jennifer Hudson, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miley Cyrus, Vic Mensa, Ben Platt, Ariana Grande, Andra Day, and Demi Lovato. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt will perform a mashup combining Hamilton’s Story of Tonight and Dear Evan Hansen’s You Will Be Found.

The March organizers have not released a schedule for when they will be performing. We will update this post when they do.

Additional Details

Wondering about transportation? The closest bus drop off point is at RFK Stadium. Uber and Lyft will also doing drop offs at 7th Street and Maryland Ave. SW. For more details about transportation options, see wmata.com/march or visit the FAQ section here.

Many streets will be closed and traffic will be diverted for the rally. The Washington Post has a detailed list of the closures & diversions here.

Banners and signs are allowed, as long as they are smaller than 20′ x 3′ x 1/4″. Participants are asked not mount signs on wood or metal sticks or posts.

In case you’re wondering why the rally isn’t taking place on the National Mall, it’s because the Mall was already reserved by a student group that’s filming a talent show, NPR reported. The March organizers wanted to reserve the Mall for a rally that would cover 11 blocks and have room for up to 50,000 people. The talent show had already applied for a permit to use the National Mall for seven cameras, a few bikes, and one SUV. Because they applied first, they were given precedence, even though they’re smaller.

The organizers are stressing that this is a nonviolent event.