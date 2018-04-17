Barbara Bush Is Not Dead, Falls Victim to Internet Death Hoax

Barbara Bush has not died, despite a report published by a fake news site designed to look like CNN. The former first lady is said to be in “great spirits,” despite her declining health, and nothing has changed beyond that update.

On Monday, April 16, “breaking-cnn.com” published a story claiming that Mrs. Bush had passed away. However, the original post is currently unavailable, and links to the story published by site will bring you to an error page. You can see the site’s post here. You can read an excerpt from the bogus report below.

“Former first lady Barbara Bush has died ‘peacefully in her sleep,’ a spokesman for the Bush family said she died on Sunday evening. 92-year old Bush died hours after announcing that she will not seek additional medical care. She made headlines in the past 24 hours that she was in failing health and would not seek additional medical care after a series of recent hospitalizations.”

The story sent the internet into a frenzy, with many social media users posting things like “RIP Barbara Bush.” Although several people were convinced that Barbara Bush had passed away, CNN was quick to rectify the situation. Check out Sam Feist’s tweet below.

Incorrect. CNN is not reporting that Barbara Bush has died. This is a bogus website posing as CNN. https://t.co/W5R4rZh1vN — Sam Feist (@SamFeistCNN) April 17, 2018

On Monday morning, Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush-Hager, gave an update on her grandmother on Today.

“Barbara and I talked to her last night. She’s in great spirits, and she’s a fighter. She’s an enforcer. She reminded me not to believe everything you read, so we’re grateful for her, for everybody’s prayers and thoughts, and just know the world is better because she’s in it,” Bush-Hager said. “We are grateful for her. She is the best grandma anybody could have ever had — or have,” she added.

Another source echoed that sentiment, telling CNN that Mrs. Bush “remains feisty and in great spirits.”

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Bush family released a statement on Barbara Bush’s current health.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” Jim McGrath said in a news release Sunday, according to Politico.

Since the announcement, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has created a page where people can leave their well wishes for the former first lady.

On April 15, CBS News accidentally published an obituary for Barbara Bush. The headline read “The headline read “DO NOT PUBLISH – Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH,” according to Business2Community. CBS has since removed the live post.