Jacqueline Ades Photos: Pictures of Accused Phoenix Stalker

Jacqueline Ades is a Phoenix woman who is accused of stalking a Paradise Valley, Arizona man by allegedly bombarding him about 65,000 texts and saying she wanted to bathe in his blood. You can see photos of her throughout this story.

The police report paints a terrifying picture of what the unidentified man went through after he says he went on a single date with Ades, 31, who hails from Westport, Connecticut and Florida before moving to Arizona. They met on a dating site, the man told police, and then everything took a frightening turn.

The dating site, hasn’t been named The accused also goes by the name of Jacqueline Claire Ades and Jackie Ades. Ades is 31-years-old. On Instagram, she uses the name “magicaldelight” and wrote about everything from the Illuminati to Atlantis to Hitler.

According to the alleged victim, he met Ades on “an online dating website and went on one date with her. Victim stated that after that date defendant began stalking and harassing him,” a police report in the case states. It was posted online by KTVK-TV.

The man stated that after the first date, he received about 65,000 messages from Ades, and “she will send 500 a day.” The man said that many of the messages were threatening, including multiple death threats, and he wanted to press charges. He sent the detective screenshots of text messages he received between April 16 and April 28, 2018.

In a jailhouse interview with AZFamily, Ades described the man as her soulmate, saying, “I felt like I met my soul mate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine.” Asked why she allegedly sent so many texts, she told the news site, “Because it made me find out all my information. Loving him selflessly brought this information. Because everybody just wants to take. But if you just give and you don’t stop giving you will all of a sudden receive a lot.”

She denied being crazy in the jailhouse interview, telling AZFamily, “I am the person that discovered love.”

The situation continued to escalate, and Ades was accused of entering the man’s home when he was not there. “During this time, officers located a large butcher knife on the passenger seat” of Ades’ car, the report alleges. She’s also accused of bathing in the man’s bathtub.

On Instagram, Ades wrote comments that are bizarre, referencing Hitler and the Illuminati. “Instead of fighting for survival, we should all give each other survival. Selflessness is the key to eternal life. Separate the soul from the meatsack,” said one post.

She wrote about love, saying, “If you don’t love unconditionally, you’re selfish. Selfish is evil. We were taught to believe evil is unthinkable… Evil is actually right inside you. It’s your selfish ego.” Another post said simply, “Sharing is caring.” Another post read, “If noone had an Ego, we wouldn’t feel the need to have money. We could live off of love and sharing. Don’t we have enough for everyone already!? Love one another.”

Other posts were more bizarre. One read, “The only​ people who don’t use money, are the very few in the Illuminati. They invented money to enslave the entire population of human. They have global domination. IT ALREADY HAPPENED.” Another post said, “There’s a crack in the earth that leads to Atlantis.”

Another post said, “For we are all God’s. There is no separate entity, as ‘God.'” She wrote on Facebook that she studied fashion and design in Miami.

According to the police report, the text messages were vile and disturbing. “U do whatever u have to do to get here…but don’t ever try to leave me…I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!!!” read one message the man received, according to the report. Other messages allegedly said, “I hope you die,” and “Rotten filthy Jew…. Lololol I’m like the new Hitler… man was a genius.” “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet” and “oh what would I do w ur blood…Id wanna bathe in it,” police claim other texts stated.

On May 7, 2018, the man contacted the detective and stated that the defendant had shown up at his work on May 4, 2018 looking for him and stating she was his wife. Scottsdale police responded.

The detectives arrested Ades at her residence.