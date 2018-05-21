Sherita Dixon Cole: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ATexas State Trooper has been accused of sexually assaulting Sherita Dixon Cole before her arrest after a traffic stop, but the Texas Department of Public Safety has said that dash cam video doesn’t support the accusation. Local media site Waxahachie Daily Light was one of the first to report on the story, after it went viral when it was shared online by activist and writer Shaun King. Here is what we know so far. As of the time of publication, Cole was at the hospital for evaluation and officials have not publicly identified the officer.

1. Cole’s Story Went Viral After Shaun King Tweeted that Her Family Said She Was Sexually Assaulted Before Her Arrest

Sherita Dixon Cole has not yet spoken publicly about her experience, as of the time of publication, but her story had already gone viral even before she was released from jail. Attorney S. Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer and Cole’s attorney and friend, first shared the story with Shaun King after speaking with Cole’s family. King, an activist and writer for The Intercept, then shared her story on Twitter and Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

According to King — in posts also shared by Merritt — Cole was pulled over by a Texas State Trooper around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 20 in Waxahachie, Texas. She was pulled over for a suspected DUI/DWI, but her family has said that she passed a breathalyzer test. She told her family that the State Trooper offered to let her go home if he could have sex with her, and that she was sexually assaulted when she said no. The post said her fiance tried to follow the trooper’s car, saw they were parked for a while at a dealership, and then lost them along the way. The family said the fiance he was threatened beforehand, The Waxahachie Daily Light reported.

2. Texas DPS Officials Said the Dash Cam Video Doesn’t Support the Accusations

The Texas Department of Public Safety released an official statement about the accusations on Sunday night, saying that dash cam video did not show any evidence to support Cole’s claims.

They wrote: “DPS responds to allegations by DWI suspect in Ellis County. Upon learning of the allegations today, the department immediately took action to review the dash cam video. The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the serious accusations against the Trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect. DPS will present the video to the Ellis County DA’s Office to determine if any further action is needed.”

Texas DPS has not released the name of the accused officer, and it’s not yet known if the Ellis County District Attorney’s office will bring any charges in relation to the accusations.

3. Texas DPS Said They Hope To Release the Dash Cam Video Soon

#BREAKING Texas DPS refutes all allegations against state trooper after an internal investigation spurred by a viral social media post by New York-based media personality Shaun King on Sunday. https://t.co/RBSHxfmApY — WaxahachieDailyLight (@WaxahachieNews) May 21, 2018

Texas DPS said in their statement that they plan to release the full dash cam video to the public unless the District Attorney’s office objects.

Lonny Haschel, Texas DPS staff lieutenant, reiterated the findings to the Waxahachie Daily Light. “Upon learning of the allegations today, the department immediately took action to review the dash cam video. The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the serious accusations against the trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect.”

Some people questioned how a dash cam would help since most of the accusations were about actions inside the vehicle. However, some law enforcement dash cams also show what is happening inside the vehicle. It’s not known at this time if the Texas State Trooper’s dash cam was one of those types. Once the dash cam video is released, we will add it to this story.

4. Cole Went to the Hospital on Sunday Evening After She Had Been in Jail Since Early Sunday Morning

Maria Guerrero of NBC DFW reported that they were able to confirm that Cole was arrested for an alleged DWI/DUI in Waxahachie, but the other very serious allegations were still being investigated. Her family said that Cole had taken and passed a breathalyzer test but was taken into custody anyway because of “her attitude,” the Waxahachie Daily Light reported.

Her attorney told NBC DFW said that they posted her bond, but she was not immediately released. About an hour after that post, Guerrero updated the story to share that Cole had been released and was speaking to her attorney and her family.

According to King’s posts, Cole was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and later booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie. The Waxahachie Daily Light confirmed that she was still in custody by 5 p.m. Sunday and was released a little later that evening. Her family and attorney said she was held for an undetermined period of time after they posted bail, which was one reason why Merritt had reached out to King with the story. Merritt tweeted at the time:

Sherita’s bond has been paid; other inmates have been released after interacting with her. There is no reason for the Ellis County Jail to prolong this nightmare but she still remains in custody. — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 20, 2018

Cole has since been released and was being evaluated at a local hospital, NBC DFW reported. As of the time of publication, Cole has not made any public statements.

5. Cole Is an HR Professional with a Master’s Degree in International Human Resources

According to Cole’s Linked In profile, she works for HR Management Solutions and is also employed with Teleperformance. She previously worked as a senior HR specialist for Levi Strauss & Co. Cole has a bachelor of science in human resources management from the University of Texas at Austin. She also has a master’s degree in International Human Resources from Capella University.

Shaun King wrote on Twitter about Cole: “I’m not trying to play respectability politics here, but Sherita is a widely respected fully employed human resources professional. She has a BA from @UTAustin and her MA in Human Resources. She has a son in college. I refuse to accept any attacks on her character right now.” His tweet was shared nearly 300 times.

This is a developing story.