Jarrod Ramos’ Social Media & Twitter: He Left Disturbing Tweets About Charlie Hebdo & the Capital Gazette

Jarrod Ramos has been identified by officials as the suspect involved in the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette office. He is suspected of killing at least five people in a targeted attack. Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, has years and hundreds of Twitter posts dating back to 2012, when he filed a defamation lawsuit against Eric Hartley, Thomas Marquardt, and the Capital Gazette. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2013 and the dismissal was upheld in 2015.

Here are some of the many tweets that Ramos made over the years. His Twitter account was listed under his name, Jarrod W. Ramos, but the handle was @EricHartleyFrnd, a reference to the reporter Eric Hartley who had written an article about Ramos that angered him. Warning: Many of these tweets use profanity and some people may find them disturbing.

He Posted About How Hartley & Marquardt Would Be Better Off If They ‘Ceased Breathing’

He referred to Marquardt as “Evil Tom.”

His profile picture was actually a photo of Hartley.

He Tweeted Disturbing Messages About Charlie Hebdo

At one point, he made a series of disturbing tweets referring to Charlie Hebdo. The massacre happened on January 7, 2015, when two brothers armed with rifles killed 12 people and injured 11. His tweets were shortly after the horrific events unfolded.

He Seemed to Like Trump

Although most of his posts were not political in nature and very few referred to Presidents, he did make a favorable tweet about President Donald Trump.

He Tweeted Angry Posts About the Capital Gazette & Other People

Although Marquardt and Hartley were the focus of his lawsuit, they were not the only ones he tweeted about.

Ramos had a second Twitter account named “Judge James Lombardi” that only made a few tweets, compared to the 800+ from his main account. He tweeted about Marquardt there too.

The profile photo for his second account looks like this:

His description for the second account, @judgelingJJL, reads: “Not James J. Lombardi, the most disgraceful # judgeling I’ve seen. He wants to censor me in absentia, but he can eat my s***. Very truly yours, Jarrod W. Ramos

This is a developing story.