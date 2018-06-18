Walmart Shooting Suspect Identified

The carjacking gunman shot and killed outside the Tumwater Walmart Sunday by an armed citizen was identified as Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary, Washington according to authorities.

Day’s autopsy is slated for Wednesday, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.

Day is alleged to have carjacked or attempted to carjack at least two or three people and shot one person and may have injured a teenage girl during a wild shooting and crime spree that ended in he being shot dead by as of yet unidentified citizen who Day may have been trying to carjack as well.

The man Day is alleged to have shot, 48 and not yet named, is in critical condition. His son told local media his father, gunned down on Father’s Day, is “currently paralyzed from the neck down due to Shrapnel in his spine.”

The son of the man shot at the Tumwater Walmart on Father’s Day said his dad is in critical condition “currently paralyzed from the neck down due to Shrapnel in his spine.” @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/tsxIt7W7aa — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 18, 2018

Day has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the early 1990’s according to Washington State court records.

This is a developing story.