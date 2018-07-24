WATCH: Alleged Proud Boys Member Beaten at Oakland Nia Wilson Rally

A recent altercation between an alleged member of the alt right group The Proud Boys and a group of angry protesters in Oakland at a rally is making the rounds on Twitter Tuesday after video surfaced of the alt right member being attacked.

“An alleged member of the white supremacist group The Proud Boys got caught slippin’ during the rally in Oakland yesterday,” user Tariq Nasheed wrote on Twitter after posting a video of a violent confrontation between the group and the unnamed alt right member.

Bystanders can be heard shouting “f–k that n–ga, f–k his a– up” while somebody tapes the confrontation. Police sirens are heard blaring in the background as the crowd continues to viciously pummel the alt right member.

Hundreds of protesters gathered for a vigil and rally at MacArthur BART for Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old African American girl who was stabbed to death by a white man in Oakland on June 22. BART police arrested the alleged suspect, John Cowell, on Monday evening. Nia’s sister Latifah was also stabbed, but survived. Many speculate the attack was a hate crime.

The vigil began near the MacArthur BART gates with chants of “No Justice! No Peace!” and “Justice for Nia!” Speakers called on the crowd to take action to defend and protect Black women, and support the grieving family of the WIlson sisters, according to Indybay.

Protests quickly turned violent and the altercation between a crowd of protesters and the unnamed alt right member was caught on video, which has been shared on Twitter several hundred times as of Tuesday morning.

According to Twitter user Lauren Wheeler, the Proud Boys “proclaimed a meet-up at Make Westing in downtown Oakland,” after news of the protests against Nia Wilson’s death spread across social media.

Crowds of protesters quickly gathered near Make Westing, preparing to confront the Proud Boys. Nasheed posted a picture of the crowd filling the street in front of the bar, with the caption: “People in Oakland are gathered in front of the Make Westing bar, where the white supremacy group the Proud Boys are supposed to meet up tonight.”

As news broke of Wilson’s death Sunday evening, the suspect’s initial description was only that he was a white male. Nearly 12 hours later on Monday afternoon, BART tweet-released photos of the suspect, 27-year-old John Cowell with the message, “RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice.” At a press conference, BART’s Police chief called the attack “vicious.” Cowell was apprehended late Monday.

Activist and Oakland Mayoral candidate Cat Brooks said the attack was not “random,” but part of the “year-long invasions by white supremacists and fascists coming to the Town,” according to Indybay. The stabbing occurred on the eve of a planned white supremacist “Proud Boys” gathering scheduled for Monday and August 5, which has further incited the speculation that the attack was a premeditated hate crime.

Brooks also told Indybay that the attack on the Wilson sisters was just another example of rising violence experience by African American girls in Oakland every single day. She noted that black women and girls are highly trafficked in the sex industry, “pimped” out by traffickers in the city and often sexually assaulted by police officers.

“We gotta talk about Black girls, and Black women, and Black babies,” Brooks said. “Black women are the matriarchs of society. If we are not taking care of Black women, we are not taking care of society.”

Brooks added, “If a Black man had stabbed a white little girl, he would already be in custody.”

The name of the alt right member who was attacked has yet to be released, and the motive for the attack is only speculation at this point, but Heavy will continue to update as more information is know.