California Fire Map: List & Maps of Fires Near Me [August 6]

Fires in California continue to be a huge problem, with the dry, hot summer months not helping to slow the fires’ spread. On August 6, the fires are still a big concern. A number of people have died from the fires this summer, and Yosemite has been shut down indefinitely due to one of the fires. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of August 6, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located, including the Ferguson Fire, the Carr Fire, and the Mendocino Fire. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 6. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 6

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

You can track the Carr fire with this interactive map from Google above, which includes road closures, evacuation centers, and more.

This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 163,207 acres and 45 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. There are 1,080 residences that were destroyed, and 24 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings. More than 1,200 structures are still threatened by the fire. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

8/6 Monday #CarrFire. 164,413 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. Please read "Map tips" (link upper left corner) to see the legend and learn what the satellite hotspot data shows and does not show. Open online map: https://t.co/7zqh0IAbQS #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/LVcnyhv0j7 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 6, 2018

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here.

The following mandatory evacuations are still in place as of August 6, 7 a.m.:

Shasta County:

Community of French Gulch

Placer Road West from Diggins Rd

Swasey Drive North from Lower Springs Rd to Hwy 299

WiskeyTown Park

The Igo Community

Keswick Community west of Keswick Dam

Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rd to Clear Creek Rd

Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane, Horse Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd

All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity Dr & Serenity Way

Trinity County:

Trinity/Shasta County Line at Buckhorn Summit Rd W. to Trinity Dam Rd. All roads w/in this area North of Hwy 299

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Blvd continuing North to Hwy 3 including Deadwood Road, Jennings Gulch Road, Eastman Gulch Road & Lewiston Turn Pike Road. This is to include all residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Blvd within the Township of Lewiston.

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Road west to Douglas City

Trinity Dam Rd Blvd to South of the Trinity Dam including all residences within Lewiston area to Trail Drive, Red Lane, Old Highway, Lewiston Rd, Ohio Lane, Lowden Way, Ponderosa Pines, River Front Rd, Wellock Rd, S. Ponderosa Pine, Coffin Road, Dirt Rd, Benvenuto Way, Browns Mountain Rd, Mountain Springs Rd, Jobe Way, Steelhead Circle, Rebel Rd, Quail Point Rd, Lockhart Ranch Rd, Prut Rd, Upper Salt Flat Rd, Salt Flat Rd, Goose Ranch Rd, Dredger Lane, Bacham Lane, Partridge Lane, Shady Lane, River Rock Rd, Old Oak Rd, Gulch Rd & Lewiston Turn Pike Rd

All roads and streets west of Trinity Dam Blvd and east of Lewiston Road

Deadwood Road east of Trinity Dam Blvd

All residences on Baker Road including Cooper Gulch, Posey Road, Lakeview Terrace and Pine Cove Marina including Eagle Mountain Road

If you have any questions, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department for clarifications.

Evacuation center as of August 6:

Shasta High School on 2500 Eureka Way in Redding. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal evacuation center as of August 6:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures: See this webpage for an extensive list of road closures.

Here’s another interactive map:

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here or below.

Cranston Fire *

This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways.

This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)

This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s 13,139 acres and 96 percent contained.

There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.

Donnell Fire

This fire is not a CAL FIRE but it’s list on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Eagle Fire

This fire is no longer considered active, although it’s still listed on CAL FIRE’s map.

Eel Fire

This fire is off County Road M1 and Mendocino Pass Road, east of Covelo in Mendocino County. It’s 972 acres and 60 percent contained.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 91,502 acres and 38 percent contained. Below is another map. You can click on the link to see an interactive version.

#FergusonFire Monday 8/6. Most recent perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want legend? Need help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/TXROYe6Moy #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/u1gs6l1Ven — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 6, 2018

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads.

The following areas also remain closed, according to Inciweb: “Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park. Please visit www.nps.gov/yose for the most up to date information. The public is reminded to stay vigilant of firefighters and fire traffic along the roadways.”

For details on what is open and closed at Yosemite, call 209-372-0200.

The following mandatory evacuations are in place, according to Inciweb on August 6:

Anderson Valley

River Road from Briceburg to last BLM Campground

Cedar Lodge

El Portal Trailer Court

Foresta

Old El Portal

Old Yosemite RoadRancheria Flat

Savage’s Trading Post

Wawona

Yosemite Valley

Yosemite View Lodge

Yosemite West

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at New Life Christian Fellowship on 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Inciweb says the following about animal shelters: “The Central CA Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) continues to coordinate small animal sheltering with the Mariposa SPCA and Red Cross Central Valley. If residents who are under mandatory evacuations orders need assistance with small animal sheltering, please contact the CCADT at (888)402-2238 (Ext.700) Large animals will be sheltered at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. For Animal evacuations, please contact the sheriff’s office at (206)966-3615.”

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. As of August 6, it’s 8,886 acres and 82 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Taylor Creek was once considered part of this fire but now is being managed separately.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,883 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. No structures were destroyed. The areas in the valley floor are safely contained, but the western fireline is in steep, inaccessible terrain that firefighters can’t access. There may be continued fire activity as the fuel dries out, but the fire should eventually “rock out” when it reaches granite cliffs and no fuel, Inciweb reported on August 6. It contains no threat to life or property, Inciweb emphasized.

Horse Creek Fire

This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 95 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. All closures have been lifted. Inciweb is no longer updating this fire.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 7,889 acres and 65 percent contained as of August 6. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Continued spread to the north and west with group torching is expected. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest.

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 9,848 acres and 35 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

The community of Sunstar is still on a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status as of August 5. An evacuation order was issued on August 1 for two residences near the fire. Continued spread is expected on the south end of the fire toward Indian Creek.

Owens Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting the Inyo National Forest with this fire, which is off Owens River Road and Indiana Summit Road, north of Mammoth Lakes in Inyo County.

Parrots Fire

This fire is at Parrots Ferry Road and Camp 9 Road, south of Vallecito in Calaveras County. It’s 136 acres and 60 percent contained.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Monday 8/6 #RanchFire and #RiverFire. Managed as #MendocinoComplex. Perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want map legend? Need help? Please click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/01IPvhzV6d #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/xIntWE0TTE — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 6, 2018

This fire is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 225,001 acres and 21 percent contained.

Map of the Repopulation Area and Evacuation Advisory Area for North Lakeport – 8.5.18 as of 12:25 p.m. #mendocinocomplex @MendoSheriff @LakeCoSheriffCA pic.twitter.com/6EuU4w8Wyy — Mendocino NF (@MendocinoNF) August 5, 2018

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 6 at 7 a.m.

Mendocino County:

SR CA-20 area from one mile south of SR CA- 20, east of Potter Valley Road, south of the fire perimeter, and west of Mendocino-Lake County Line.

Cow Mountain Area of Mendocino County (South of SR-20, west of the Mendocino/Lake County line, east of the intersection of North Cow Mountain Road and the Cow Mountain Access Road, and north of the current fire perimeter of the River Fire)

South of the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff Road, west of Clear Lake, north of 11th Street, and east of Hill Road.

South of 11th Street, west of Clearlake, north of SR 29 and SR 175, east of the River Fire perimeter.

South of SR 29 and SR 175, west of Highland Springs Road, north and east of the Lake- Mendocino County line, and east of the River Fire perimeter.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-Mendocino-Glenn County Line, West of the Lake-Colusa County Line, north of SR 20.

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of SR 20, east of Hill Road, North of Riggs Rd.

Colusa County:

The town limits of Stonyford, West to the Colusa-Lake County line and North to Colusa-Glenn County line, Century Ranch sub-division, East and West side of East Park Reservior, Lodoga from Squaw Creek Inn South and all areas West of Bear Valley Road to Hwy 20.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

South of the Eel River, east of the Eel River Road, east of the East Side Potter Valley Road, East of Potter Valley Road to SR 20, north of SR 20, west of the Mendocino Lake County Line

South of the fire perimeter, east of intersection SR 175 and Old River Road, north of Mendocino Couny/Sonoma County Line, west of Mendocino/Lake County Line • South of Yok

South of Yokayo Ranch Road, east of the Russian River, west of the Lake/Mendocino County Line, north of the Old River Road/SR 175 intersection.

East Ukiah Valley Area (south of SR-20, east of the east side of Lake Mendocino and east of the Russian River, north of Yokayo Rancheria Road, and west of the intersection of North Cow Mountain

Lake County

South of the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff Road, west of Clear Lake, north of 11th Street, and east of Hill Road.

South of 11th Street, west of Clearlake, north of SR 29 and SR 175, east of the River Fire perimeter

South of SR 29 and SR 175, west of Highland Springs Road, north and east of the Lake- Mendocino County line, and east of the River Fire perimeter.

Western Colusa County:

East of the Lake-Colusa County Line (Bartlett Springs Road/Brim Road) to Leesville-Lodoga Road, north to Lodoga, west to the National Forest boundary, North along the National Forest boundary to the Colusa-Glenn County Line, and west to the Colusa-Lake County Line.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Mendocino College, Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah

Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street, Lower Lake

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Middletown High School, 20932 Big Canyon Road, Middletown (AT CAPACITY)

Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown, CA 95461

Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd. Kelseyville, CA 95451

Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Monday 8/6 #RanchFire and #RiverFire. Managed as #MendocinoComplex. Perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want map legend? Need help? Please click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/01IPvhzV6d #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/xIntWE0TTE — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 6, 2018

Per CAL FIRE: “Off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino County) remains 48,663 acres and 58% contained.” For evacuation details, see the list under the Ranch Fire above.

Tarina Fire

This fire is off Breckenridge Road and Comanche Drive, east of Bakersfield in Kern County. It’s now 3,516 acres and 95 percent contained.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.

It’s 39,804 acres in size and 38 percent contained as of August 6. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. You can view an interactive map of the fire here.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter remains active at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526). The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day. An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,350 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.

Wagner Fire

This fire is at Texas Hill Road and Bondurant Mine Road, east of Coulterville in Mariposa County. It’s 22 acres and 90 percent contained.

Whaleback Fire

This fire is now 18,703 acres and 95 percent contained. According to Inciweb on August 5, the evacuation order for Spalding had been listed. Power will be restored as soon as possible.

The fire is located off Whaleback Mountain and Antelope Valley Road, west of Spaulding in Lassen County. For updates on this fire, call (530) 252-6450.