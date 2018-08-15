Planes Collide On the Ground at O’Hare Airport

Two planes collided on the ground at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday, August 14 in the afternoon.

CBS Chicago reports that Gate C30, United Flight 645 just clipped the wing of United Airlines Flight 2746, a plane which was parked at a Gate C28. There is reportedly wing damage to both planes, although no reported victims as of yet.

UPDATE: Two planes have collided on the ground at O'Hare Airport. United Flight 645 was scheduled to fly to Portland, Oregon at 4 p.m. The flight is delayed and is set to depart at 6:15 p.m. Flight 2746 was scheduled to depart for Cleveland, Ohio at 3 pm and has been cancelled. — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 15, 2018

The initial tweet by CBS, which read, “BREAKING: Two planes have collided at O’Hare. Story is developing,” drew criticism from several Twitter users, who called CBS’s reporting “irresponsible,” given that both planes were on the ground and no victims have been reported as of yet.

One user tweeted, “This is a super irresponsible and dramatic tweet from @ cbschicago”

Another tweeted a picture of the damage.

Just clipped wingtips, irresponsible tweet by CBS. Not cool scaring people like that. pic.twitter.com/qJM2gnIrNn — Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) August 15, 2018

