Erika Davis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erika Davis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Updated
erika Davis

Getty Erika Davis has filed a claim against convicted child molester Larry Nassar, claiming he raped and impregnated her when she was 17 years old

Erika Davis is a former MSU athlete who has alleged in a recent lawsuit that convicted child molester Larry Nassar raped and impregnated her when she was 17 years old.

Davis’s suit was filed on Monday, the last day before the deadline for Nassar accusers to file claims with MSU as a part of the university’s $500 million settlement.

Here’s what you need to know

1. Davis Was on a Scholarship at MSU When Nassar Allegedly Raped Her

Davis was an athlete for MSU, and was on scholarship when she went to Nassar for an injury. She claims that she was then sexually abused and raped by Nassar, an act which Nassar claimed was a part of a “flexibility” study he was conducting.

Davis has claimed that a cameraman was there for the sexual abuse, too. The court documents say, “Nassar further inquired whether Plaintiff Erika had ever had a breast examination, and she had not. Nassar asked her to remove her shirt and bra, which she did. … During this time, the cameraman was filming Defendant Nassar’s sexual abuse of (Davis).”

Davis also claims that Nassar gave her a pill that made her “woozy,” and that she woke up to Nassar raping her.

2. Davis Told Her Coach About the Incident, Who Told George Perles, Athletic Director of MSU

Davis said that she told her coach of the incident, who then demanded that Nassar give her the tape. But when the coach told Perles, he made the coach give the tape back. She apparently made a copy of it, though it’s unclear from the court documents if that tape still exists.

The court document alleges that Perles made an intentional and concentrated effort to cover up the details of Davis’s assault. The document reads, “This proves that not only did Defendant Michigan State University have knowledge that Defendant Nassar sexually abused and sexually assaulted minors, but that it would also go to great lengths to conceal this conduct. Defendant Michigan State University could have stopped Defendant Nassar’s conduct back in 1992, but did not.”

3. Davis Found Out She Was Pregnant Shortly After, & “The Only Person” Who Could Have Impregnated Her Was Nassar

A few months after the incident, Davis reportedly told a dorm mom that she hadn’t gotten her period, and she was advised to take a pregnancy test. The test came back positively, and the dorm mother advised her to tell the police that she had been raped.

But when Davis told the police about her story, she claims they said that they informed her that she had to work with the athletic department at MSU, since she was an athlete. The court document read, “(Davis) explained that the athletic department already dismissed it and the sergeant responded that George Perles is a ‘powerful man,’ and she should just drop it.”

4. Davis Miscarried Shortly After, & She Eventually Lost Her Scholarship

Though nothing was done legally about her claims of rape at the time, Davis soon miscarried, and lost her scholarship soon after, though it’s unclear what the official reason was for her losing her scholarship.

Davis claimed in the documents that she stopped seeing Nassar and tried to move on with her life- but that when she saw the hundreds of girls speaking out, she decided to file a suit alongside them.

5. Davis Claims That if Her Suit Had Been Taken Seriously, Hundreds of Instances of Sexual Assault Could Have Been Prevented

In the documents, Davis claims that  “could have prevented hundreds of young girls and women from being sexually assaulted by Defendant Nassar” if the school had taken her seriously at the time.

An investigation by Detroit News has since confirmed that at least 14 MSU school officials were notified of Nassar’s abuse, and did nothing about it at the time.

READ NEXT: Larry Nassar Attacked in Prison

  • Published
Read More

2 Comments

2 Comments

Jesus got authority over everyman's life and death (😎,Paul and Peter knew this ,)so they never got deep anguish or anxiety or fear to face trials,,( disesase, sword ,DEATH or government),you must say ,I am Peter

Unbelief is a sin ,((, Hebrew 3:17 and Jude 1:5,,)),,, apostle Peter was only 40 or 50 when he wrote his letter about his death , which might happen sudden,, (anytime),but he was not afraid,,, our COURAGE matters,,,,September 6th, 2018

Every CHRISTIAN in USA (white ,or Mexican or black ,or Indian ),,who are , even ,, 15 years old must read this below message,,,📖📕📖📃,,, (Know this secret,,say I am a Peter,,in your 💓),chant always Jesus you Love me,,,
God bless all Americans.
if anyone of us is sick ,,and we must meet go and Pray for him.
SICK PEOPLE must not believe doctors too much ,,but instead of Prayer ( James,, pattern,of inviting., church elders to PRAY with anointing oil,,,,
God bless you.
_______________________”________________
Unbelief is a sin,,a sin ( our sin Jesus bore for us ,,he is sinless no ,sin in him ,,but he carried all our SINS )
,,which separated Jesus from God in the cross ,, Calvary,,
So never forget this incident,,
God father forsaken Jesus for our SINS , unbelief,,
But now if you have unbelief ,,you will be forsaken permanently,,
Never ever think,,,as ,your disesases or problems are,, because of your sins ,,no ,no,(((((,read Psalm 103;10,,,, 😂))))always chant Jesus you me, apostle Peter said his death will be a sudden ,,but never got anxiety,,,or unbelief,,or doubtful ,,deep anguish,,
,,
Apostle Peter says his DEATH may be a sudden incident,,( ,by ,,disesase or sword or government,)
But he never thinks it as a punishment from God,,
But bold and confident,,,,
Apostle Paul himself faced several calamities ,, accidents ,,his spiritual sons Timothy was a sick body,, Epapirates,,was near death,,,,at the same time apostle Paul ,too went near DEATH,,
But they NEVER gave a place in THEIR mind to say it as punishment from God for their sins,,
No , never,,
During the times of troubles or disesase,,,
Never think it as a punishment ,,
Read Psalm 103:10
It says ,,
God never punishes us according to our sins or transgressions,,
Romans chapter 2 ,,says about suffering of wicked people ,,
But same sufferings and even sword or death ,, Paul says ,,can not separate ,,him from love of JESUS,,in the same Romans ,,
What does it mean?
During suffering or disesases or accidents ,,
We must profess that Jesus you love me,,
Jesus you love me.
THIS is what apostle Paul did.
Jesus never did any sin.
We think that sin means only PROSTITIONS or robbery or murders ,,
But ,,unbelief is also a big sin.
Why father forsaken Jesus in the Cross,,??
Unbelief,,
Our unbelief,,
Your and my unbelief ,,
That unbelief separated Jesus from father God,,.
If you have unbelief ,,like a situation Jesus passed through ,,
If you shout like Jesus ( but Jesus carried our unbelief ,,)in the Cross
Jesus is sinless,,,,
You will be permanently forsaken by God ,,
So oppose saten by saying Jesus you love me,,Saten will flee away,,
_________________________________________👸👱😁😀
(((((You and me ,,may face death next hour ,,or tonight,,,but apostle Peter ,,was bold ,,,saying it will happen to me sudden,,no surprise,,
But he is not afraid,,,
So I am also not afraid,,
I am a Peter,,,)))))..
You must be like APOSTLE Peter or Paul,,,
________________________________________
For God our souls are important ,,so sometimes he allows us some diseases or problems ,,to keep us away from sinful life ,,but for our good,,
So during suffering or disesases ,,we should never get unbeliefness ,,
Unbelief is a sin ,,
It will completely separate you from God,,,,
Read Romans chapters 1 and 2 ,,and correct yourselves,,,,
But be confident your not the wicked fellows told in chapter 2 ,,who are facing tribulations,,,,
They are ungodly,,,,
Your suffering is like apostle Paul or apostle Peter,,
If you list yourselves among the believers told in chapter 2 ,,in Romans,,
Nobody can help you,,
During your suffering think yourselves to Peter,, apostle,,
Yes,, Like apostle Peter ,,I may die today or tomorrow ,,,
But I am not afraid,,
Jesus you love me.
Unbelief will ruin both your body and soul ,,
Do not even give a little place for Satan and his dumbing of unbeliefness,,
But chant ,,
Jesus you love me..,
I am Peter ,
I am Paul ,,
I am Epapirates,,
I am Timothy,,
I am one among THESE above ,,
( All these were dying sick bodies),,
But I am not suffering in the list told about,,wicked ,,in ,, Romans chapter 2,,they are wicked ,,
But
I am your child.
Jesus you love me.
Chant continuously ,,
Jesus you love me.
Paul says even tribulations or sword or death can’t separate us from love of Jesus.
Unbelief is a sin .
Never think our sufferings are because of our SINS.
No .
We have a merciful God.
Day chant continuously,,
Jesus you love me.
You are free now .
Rebuke unbelief,,,
Rebuke Satan ,,by saying Jesus you love me…
I am not suffering in the list of wicked told in Romans chapter 2 ,,
But I am Peter ,,
I am apostle Paul..
God bless you.
Chant it is a secret,,
Satan’s fears or anxiety ,,are a cunning fox,,a poisoning snake,,
( God told me to read Romans ,,now I am reading chapter 1 and 2,, already I finished reading Romans full ,when God told me so ,, Americans ,,God will tell you a particular chapter ,,or book or epistle ,,for example , 1 Timothy or phillipians ,,you must follow it ,,here for my life style ,(,may be my spiritual standards are very low,,,),,God now telling me to read Romans chapters 1 &2,,I am obeying God,,praise God ,,but you must follow ,,read ,,what God ,,as God leads you,,)
Hallaluah.
May be when apostle Peter was in his 40 or 50 when he wrote this letter,,
You may know a missionary segan Paul,, Germany ,,he died at his 30,,but he translated us Bible in our language ,,and printed it for us,,
Many missionaries lost their several children in China , Africa and in Asia,,but Jesus loves them,,
But they never shouted or feared or croed or got deep anguish or anxiety,,,
Because their example was apostle Peter,,who said my death will be sudden incident,,( sword or diseases),,
This confidence all USA CHRISTIANS should have ,,
Do not give place to Satan’s unbelief,,
But oppose him ,,
By chanting ,, Jesus you love me,,
Never give up ,,
Never give up,,
Never give up ,,
Never ever give up,,
Never give up ,,
((((😎Never allow unbelief in your mind,,
It is a sin that separated Jesus from God,father ,,which is our sin unbelief,,)))))
Never give up,,
Satan will dumb fear and deep anguish ,,
He is a lier,,👹
But chant ,, Jesus you love me,,
,,God is able to GIVE us long life ,,
God is able to heal our diseases,,
We see ,, apostles Paul was stoned ,, people left him thinking he is dead ,,but when brothers from church stood around him ,,he got up and went to the city,,
James tells us ,,if anyone of you is sick ,,let him invite elders of the church and let them anointing oil upon him head and pray ,,
This is great faith,,
If God is willing ,,he will give us life ,,
We should not Worry much ,,,
We need not to spend lot of medical bills,,
Or , alarmed ,,
Panicked ,,or feared ,,
Or , anxiety ,,or deep anguish,,
See even,, David stopped his pasting ,, prayer and tears ,, when someone told him the child Born to him through Patchabs,,
He stopped praying,,or worrying,,or.,, crying,,
We have to Worry only to so e extend,,
(,,Forgot king David case ),,
God never punishes us according to our SINS.
GOD BLESS you.
Do not allow unbelief thoughts in to your mind or deep anguish ,,thaey are tactics of Satan to kill us ,
But chant ,, know the fact ,,
Jesus you love me.,, Jesus loves us ,
But chant it and be COURAGEOUS.
This COURAGE we all CHRISTIANS in the world ,, USA and UK and Australia ,,must have ,,we must know this fact that unbelief is a sin (our sin )that separated Jesus from father God ,,
Jesus shouted ,,my God ,,my God why have you forsaken ,
Know this truth ,,
This unbelief is dumbed in to your mind and heart by Satan,,
You can not get up or overcome by Satan’s dumbing of this deep anguish ,,
Adam and Eve did this sin of unbelief or disobedience 😃👸
But,, chant Jesus you love me,,
Satan will flee,,
Do not afraid of DEATH,,
Be COURAGEOUS to face it like apostle Peter,😍
God bless you.
Do not believe only medicine ,,that may forsake you ,,
But Jesus is able to do a miracle,,to you ,,
Hallaluah.
Amen.
God bless you.
I ( Jesus asked this question )want you to ask one simple question,,,
Which is easier healing sick or forgiveness of sins,,?,,

Anonymous

Yeah, I don’t believe she got raped. Maybe her breasts were gropped by Nassar, but not raped. All these gold diggers want is money. If she was truly raped and made pregnant, Nassar would have been put away a long, long time ago.

Discuss on Facebook