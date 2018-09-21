Joe DiGenova: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe diGenova is a lawyer who has called Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s, a “loon” in a Fox News interview.

diGenova and his wife are both partners at the same law firm, and were hired as a husband-wife legal duo to the Trump legal team before citing “conflicts” that prevented them from taking the role.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. DiGenova Is a Conservative Lawyer & a Frequent Guest on Fox News

DiGenova is the founding partner of diGenova & Toensing, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm that “represents individuals, corporations and other entities before the Federal courts, Congress, and U.S. cabinet departments and agencies on criminal, civil, administrative and investigative matters.”

2. DiGenova Was Added to Trump’s Legal Team in Early 2018 Before “Conflicts” Prevented Him From Joining

DiGenova was hired to Trump’s legal team in March, along with his wife, Victoria Toensing. According to CNN, diGenova’s role was supposed to be “to engage with the media and actively defend the President.”

However, diGenova never actually joined Trump’s team, nor did his wife. For reasons that were never fully explained, Trump’s lawyer released a statement a few weeks after announcing the appointment, saying, “The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President’s Special Counsel legal team. However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them.”

3. DiGenova Has Called Ford a “Loon” & Said That Her Lawyer, Debra Katz, Is Even ‘Loonier’

JOE DIGENOVA on Dr. Ford: She doesn’t really want to testify because when she does she’s going to look like the loon she is. she may very well believe everything she’s saying and that is one of the signs of lunacy, believe something that isn't real. pic.twitter.com/pwzvYDyBtt — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) September 19, 2018

A few days after Ford made her identity known, diGenova spoke out against the Kavanaugh accuser, calling her a “loon” and insulting her lawyers, Debra Katz and Julia Banks, in a similar fashion.

While on a Fox News segment, diGenova said, “This is utter nonsense, this is another delaying tactic. She really doesn’t want to testify… Because when she does, she’s going to look like the loon that she is. She may very well believe everything she’s saying, and that is one of the signs of lunacy, believing something that isn’t real.”

4. DiGenova Claimed That Ford Has Some Romantic Connections to PGA Golfers That She Wouldn’t Like Exposed

Interesting what Joe diGenova just said. Stated that Christine Blasé Ford approached the @washingtonpost 30 days ago for the interview, and gave names for them to interview. One of them being a member of the @PGATOUR, who said “you don’t really wanna talk to me.” — COVA (@GolfsWorstFan) September 21, 2018

On what seemed at points like an incoherent monologue, diGenova talked about an alleged connection Ford had with PGA golfers during a separate Fox News segment than where he called her a “loon.”

diGenova said, “This is a joke. She (Blasey Ford) is absolutely unreliable as a witness. And tonight all over the country, PGA golf tour members are talking about her…I can only tell you this. There is more news coming out every day about Dr. Ford. The Washington Post is doing a biography on her right now. And in the course of doing so, they contacted, at her request, members of the PGA tour. One of whom told the Post, ‘I don’t think you really want to talk to me.’”

diGenova didn’t clarify what he meant any further.

5. Another Conservative Lawyer, Ed Whelan, Floated a Separate Conspiracy Theory About Ford on Thursday

According to Ford’s letter, the assault occurred “in a suburban Maryland area home at a gathering that included me and four others.” Her WaPo account adds that the house was “not far from” the Columbia Country Club. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

On Thursday, conservative lawyer Ed Whelan suggested in a length Twitter thread that Ford had mistaken Kavanaugh for another classmate.

Whelan went so far as to list the name of the classmate, tweet out blueprints of the classmates former home, and even map out how the hypothetical evening might have gone, had that classmate assaulted Ford and not Kavanaugh. He has been heavily criticized on Twitter for these actions.