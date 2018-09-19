Nicolette Green & Wendy Wenton Id’d as Victims Who Drowned While ‘Chained’ in Sheriff’s Van

Nicolette Green and Wendy Wenton were both killed while riding in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office van after the vehicle became overcome by flood waters during Hurricane Florence. The two victims were previously identified as being prisoners but were actually mental health patients. The victims were being transferred to McLeod Behavioral Health in Darlington, South Carolina, reports WPDE.
ABC Charleston reported that the two women had been “chained” in the back of the van.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said, “They’re both still under the water. It’s come up 2 feet since last night.” Richardson said the deputy who was driving had been “trying to negotiate through fast-running water, and it just didn’t work out.”
Wenton, 45, was from Shallotte, North Carolina, and Green, 43, was from Myrtle Beach. Greenville Online reports that neither woman had a criminal record. The pair were killed in the town of Nichols, South Carolina, along Highway 76 south of Nichols in Marion County.
A press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said that the van had been carrying two detainees. The vehicle got into difficulty a half a mile from the Little Pee Dee River. The two deputies in the van were rescued and are being treated at a local hospital. The sheriff’s press release says that the deputies tried to save the lives of Green and Wenton. The statement reads, “Despite persistent and ongoing efforts, floodwater rose rapidly and the deputies were unable to open the doors to reach the individuals in the van. High water rescue teams arrived and were able to rescue the two deputies from the top of the van.” The incident is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division. A spokesman for the division told Greenville Online, “Tonight’s incident is a tragedy. Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event.”
At the time of writing, the van is still in the water.
This is clearly manslaughter, the driver should be responsibly charged for his stupidity he’s/she’s a trained professiona !
Whether they were in a mental institution or not makes no difference but the responsibility of their well-being it’s clearly in the hands of the driver if the driver chooses to be drunk and kills his passengers he is charged with a crime but because there is a dual justice system one for the corrupt government officials that see’s no penalties or fines. And one for the Joe Blow American citizen that gets punished to the full extent of the law. (Immunity!) is a word they hide behind to violate constitutional rights and the protection of others. Charges need to be filed against the driver for his stupidity ;
(There were warning signs, sent out by government officials (do not drive thru fast moving water)).
