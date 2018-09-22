WATCH Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke First Debate [FULL VIDEO]

Now that the first debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke has ended, you don’t have to worry if you missed it. We have a full video below so you can rewatch the entire debate. The full video is above.

The first debate was tonight at the McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in Dallas, Texas. The debate began at 6 p.m. Central and lasted for one hour, covering domestic policy. O’Rourke and Cruz were given 90 seconds to answer questions and 60 seconds for a response, plus 30 seconds for a rebuttal to the response. The panelists for this debate were Julie Fine, NBC 5 political reporter, and Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News political writer.

About 240 people attended. Both campaigns were allowed to invite 105 people.

Schedule for the Last Two Debates

The second debate is scheduled for Sunday, September 30 at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. Central. It will last for one hour and the debate will be televised. The debate is being hosted by ABC 13 and Univision 45. You can submit questions for the candidates here.

This debate will be town-hall style and it will focus on domestic policy. The debate will be before an audience of about 250 people. It will be streamed live at ABC13.com and televised on ABC 13 and Univision. The exact location of the debate has not yet been finalized.

Finally, the third debate is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 in San Antonio. This one will be broadcast live before a TV studio audience. The time has not yet been announced. This debate will feature the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate will be split between domestic and foreign policy.