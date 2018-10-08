Are the Banks & Stock Market Closed for Federal Holiday on Columbus Day?

Columbus Day can be confusing when it comes to knowing what is open and what is closed. Is it a federal holiday? Are schools in session for the day? Well, schools and post offices are closed on Columbus Day, as are most banks. But, the Stock Market and NASDAQ are open for business.

So, all federal offices and courts will be closed and only certain banks will be open today, on Monday. Banks that will be closed include Capital One, BB&T, City National Bank, Santander Bank, Union Bank, Bank of America, Citibank, and HSBC, along with most credit unions. KeyBank will only be open at certain locations, so check your local bank. The banks that will be open, according to The Holiday Schedule, include Chase, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, PNC, Huntington National Bank, SunTrust in-store locations and Sun Bank, but you should definitely call ahead to check your branch’s hours for the holiday or exceptions and to make sure your bank location will be serving customers, according to The Holiday Schedule. Columbus Day is actually one of the three federal holidays that TD Bank remains open for … The other two are Presidents’ Day and Veterans Day.

Additional banks open for the holiday include American Chartered Bank, First Merchants Bank, Hancock Bank, American National Bank, Fulton Bank, American Savings Bank, Metro Bank, Northfield Bank, U.S. Bank, Valley National Bank, Union First Market Bank, Intrust Bank, Webster Bank, Whitney Bank, and ValueBank Texas. Branches will re-open on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. It’s important to remember that if you deposit a check into an ATM on Columbus Day, it may take until the next business day to process.

The New York Times has reported that the New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq NYSE Amex will remain open. Bond markets are closed for the day.

State offices, county courts and/or offices, and colleges are open today, but the DMV and Social Security are closed. In addition, garbage removal should be on schedule, unless it has been otherwise announced in your local area. Most workplaces do not close for the holiday, but this may vary, depending on your company. Many libraries shut down for Columbus Day, while national parks remain open. And, according to The Boston Globe, liquor stores are open today, at the discretion of the owners.

While post offices are closed, UPS does not observe the holiday. FedEx will also remain open, but its Home Delivery will be closed and SmartPost will have “modified service”.

While Columbus Day is still a holiday, there are some states that do not celebrate or acknowledge the day. South Dakota, California, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii do not generally observe Columbus Day, and several other states continue to be added to the list. Some states are opting to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, as an alternative holiday. Columbus Day also falls on Canadian Thanksgiving.

For those looking ahead, the schedule of Columbus Day dates for the next few years is:

2019 – Monday, October 14th, 2019

2020 – Monday, October 12th, 2020

2021 – Monday, October 11th, 2021

2022 – Monday, October 10th, 2022