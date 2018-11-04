Colten Treu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colten Treu is the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed three girl scouts and a woman who was supervising the girls as they picked up trash along a country road in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. The horrific crash took place a little before noon on Saturday, November 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Girls Were Wearing Bright Green Safety Vests as They Cleaned Up the Roadside

A small group of girl scouts were picking up trash along County Road P, near highway 29 overpass in Chippewa County on Saturday morning. The girls were all wearing bright, lime-green safety vests so that they could be spotted by passing drivers. The girls were in the fourth grade at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

But at about 11:40AM, police told the Star Tribune, a black Ford F-150 pickup careened off-road and slammed into the group of girls. Two of the girls, and a woman who was supervising the group, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third girl was rushed to the hospital and died there. A fourth girl suffered critical injuries and is still being treated in the hospital.

Residents and local business owners near the site of the crash told the Star Tribune that the site is notoriously dangerous. They said that drivers tend to speed down that stretch of road, going much faster than the limit, which is 35MPH.

2. Treu Fled From the Scene but Later Turned Himself In to the Police

Police say that after Treu hit the group of Scouts, he sped off, fleeing the scene in his pickup truck. But by Saturday evening, the 21-year-old turned himself in to the authorities.

The group of girls and adults were collecting litter from a ditch near highway 29 overpass on Saturday morning. Witnesses said there were about 10 girls in total, with several adults on hand to supervise them. All of the volunteers were wearing bright green safety vests.

3. Treu Is a Chippewa Falls Native & a Graduate of Chippewa Falls High School

The 21 year old Treu graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2014. He lives in Chippewa Falls. According to his social media, Treu has been in a relationship since February 2017.

At a little before noon on Saturday, Treu struck and killed three girl scouts and one adult who was supervising the girls as the picked up trash by the side of a country road. Treu initially fled the scene. But to his credit, the 21 year old came back later and turned himself in to the police.

4. Treu Will Be Charged With Four Counts of Homicide Over the Deaths of the Scouts

Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department said that Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle. Sokup said the crash happened before a Treu’s pickup went over a hill and, he said, there were no blind spots.

Neighbors have described the spot as notiriously dangerous, explaining that it’s an area where many people tend to speed and to exceed the 35 MPH speed limit.

5. The Chippewa County Sherrif’s Office Says ‘Something Precious Has Been Lost’

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Saturday expressing deep regret over the incident. The statement read,

“This is a truly horrific incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, fellow students, fellow scouts and everyone else impacted by this. Truly, as a community, this affects every one of us. Something very precious has been lost and nothing can bring it back. We grieve with you. With grief can come pain and anger for what has happened. Our focus and our energy needs to be with those impacted by this terrible event. No one should take matters into their own hands.”

5.