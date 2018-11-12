Veterans Day 2018 Mail Delivery: USPS, Amazon, Fedex & UPS

Veterans Day 2018 was yesterday, but when the holiday falls on a Sunday, it is observed by federal offices on Monday. So, the question of, “Will mail be delivered today?” is answered with a big “No.” Every year, the holiday falls on November 11th, but there will be no mail delivery on November 12, 2018. When the holiday falls on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on the Friday right before.

All post offices and federal offices are closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses, nor homes will receive mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

FedEx will still be open for Veterans Day as will UPS, as they recognize but do not observe the holiday. FedEx provides normal pickup and delivery service today as does UPS. Amazon deliveries should be on schedule as well.

Additional holidays on which mail is not delivered are:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The stock market will also be open for the holiday. Meanwhile, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed today, on Monday, November 12, 2018. Libraries may be closed, but trash collection and public transportation should run as usual. As far as school closings go, schools are not obligated to close on Veterans Day, so it is up to the individual school district. In certain areas, parking meters may be free and there are a number of sales and restaurant deals going on. DMV’s, aka Motor Vehicles are closed today.

Veterans Day actually marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918, and this year marks its 100th anniversary. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” With the Veterans Day holiday, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country over the years.

Veterans and active duty military members often receive free meals from restaurants and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also tons of sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Some of the restaurants that are offering vets and military discounts or free meals today, on Monday, include White Castle, Golden Corral, Famous Dave’s, O’Charley’s, Pilot Flying J, Huddle House, Shoney’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Country Kitchen, Red Lobster, Chick-fil-A, Texas de Brazil, and Old Country Buffet.

When it comes to shopping, many stores are still offering special discounts for Veterans Day, while others already have early Black Friday deals.

Sometimes, people may confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.