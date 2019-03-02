Bernie Sanders’ Brooklyn Rally Crowd Size Photos: How Many Attended Compared to 2016?

Today, Bernie Sanders held his first kickoff rally at Brooklyn College. The crowds were substantial, echoing the crowds he had in 2016 that propelled him to the national spotlight. Early estimates said at least 15,000 to 19,000 were expected to attend that day despite snow and freezing temperature, and media present said the crowds began to look similar to what he saw in 2016. Exact estimates aren’t available yet, but this story will be updated when those are available. Read on to see photos and learn more about his rally today.

At first, local media had suggested that the crowd was smaller than what he enjoyed in 2016. But Steve Kastenbaum of Westwood One News later shared that the crowds were reminiscent of his 2016 appearances.

As we got closer to the start of the speeches the crowd grew in size. Every corner of the Brooklyn College quad is filled with Bernie Sanders supporters, thousands here now, reminiscent of his 2016 appearances. Reports on @WestwoodOneNews https://t.co/bBFompPYfv — Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) March 2, 2019

And from this photo, it looks like the crowd was substantial.

Another look:

A look at the crowd at the @BernieSanders rally. People are chanting “No student debt!” “No more war!” and “Green New Deal!” pic.twitter.com/Qe6ZqVyb2g — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 2, 2019

Early on, reports shared that about 15,000 people were expected to attend Sanders’ rally today. Those were early estimates, however, and updated estimates aren’t yet available. Often early estimates are a bit lower than what the crowd ends up being. It’s not clear where that first 15,000 estimate originated from.

People are pouring in to see Bernie – 15,000 expected to attend #bernierally #bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/ndwyUYZrWz — Alexander Fermin (@alex_fermin_) March 2, 2019

Another projection from earlier in the day was that 19,000 people were expected at the rally.

Here’s a look at just how many people showed up for Sanders’ first rally, despite icy and snowy conditions.

This quick video of the crowd at the @BernieSanders Brooklyn rally perfectly shows you who the frontrunner is for the 2020 presidential race. #BernieInBrooklyn #BERNIE2020 pic.twitter.com/yD81JttxIu — Alex Acaro (@AlexAcaroNY) March 2, 2019

Brooklyn College was packed.

Big crowd at Bernie’s 2020 kick off at Brooklyn College. It’s absolutely packed. pic.twitter.com/sle827eBws — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 2, 2019

You can tell from this photo that the numbers were substantial.

This is just some of the crowd at Brooklyn College, where Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to kick off his presidential campaign. I was there for him 3 years ago and I'm twice as much for him now. #runbernierun #BernieInBrooklyn #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/dvNlfz68ZZ — KremlinonthePotomac (@jurassicpork59) March 2, 2019

Sanders made a point of reminding the crowd, when they started chanting his name, that it was not about him, but about all of them.

As crowd shouts Bernie, he interrupts:"No, no, no it is not Bernie, it is you." — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 2, 2019

His rally echoed 2016 in many ways, from the logo to the playlist.

The *feel* of the Bernie 2020 campaign here is also one that picked up from the day after the 2016 DNC. Same logo. Same playlist! @shaunking telling crowd that Bernie "would have defeated Donald Trump" had he been nominee. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 2, 2019

The Crowds Were Reminiscent of What He Saw in 2016

Sanders has been known for drawing in crowds. In April 2016, when the weather was much nicer, more than 28,000 people showed up for a Bernie rally in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

The Sanders campaign says more than 28,000 people attended this afternoon's rally in Prospect Park in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/jfsfiYwDLV — John Wagner (@WPJohnWagner) April 17, 2016

Here are some more photos from his 2016 rallies in Brooklyn. First is his April 8, 2016 rally at WNYC Transmitter Park in Brooklyn.

Here’s an April 17 photo from the huge Brooklyn Prospect Park rally in 2016.

Bernie exits as the crowd goes wild! #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/tbbvSZKhNc — Millennials for Bernie Sanders (@mils4bernie2020) March 2, 2019

The crowd that gathered for Sanders’ Brooklyn rally today reminded people of the fervor for him in 2016. We will update this story when better estimates are available.