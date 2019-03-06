Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gayle King, the popular television host of CBS This Morning and best friend of none other than the Oprah Winfrey herself, has been praised for keeping her composure during an interview with newly disgraced singer, R. Kelly, an interview in which the latter was reportedly filled with hysterics, losing control of himself, shouting, and swearing, as staff were called to physically restrain him.

King’s personal life has been mostly quiet, save for her more open appearances with Winfrey. Many of her fans are still eager to discover more about King’s marriage history and family. Of particular interest is King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King’s Only Daughter, Got Engaged Last Month

“Here. WE. Go!” Bumpus captioned on Instagram, in the picture shown above. Her new fiancé is Virgil Miller, who donned Bumpus’ engagement finger with a giant diamond ring.

Bumpus, 32, is the Head of Social Impact & Inclusion of Sweetgreen, while Miller is the chief of staff to Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), according to The Washington Post.

“Guess what happened to @fav daughter … yep @kirbybump is ENGAGED!” King wrote on social media. “Swipe left to see the (very) lucky guy ..welcome to the family VIRGIL MILLER! She thought will [Gayle’s son] and I were in la.”

“Wow! Wow! Wow! Congrat[s], @Kirbybump,” filmmaking star, Ava DuVernay, responded.

“Omg so exciting,” Maria Shriver wrote, in support of the couple.

“What wonderful happy news!!” Rita Wilson said, chiming in.

2. Kirby Bumpus’ Godmother Is Oprah Winfrey

According to PEOPLE, King’s children are Winfrey’s godchildren. Bumpus is fondly known as Winfrey‘s goddaughter.

Bumpus’ brother, William Bumpus, Jr. (whom King references in Bumpus’ engagement photo), is also a godson of Winfrey’s. With a (best!) friendship that spans decades, it’s almost sacred knowledge that Winfrey would be their godmother, at this point. King and Winfrey’s relationship has been so close that the two even share mannerisms, and talk simultaneously, as you can see in the video above.

They complete each other’s sentences!

3. William Bumpus, Kirby’s Dad, and Gayle King’s Ex-Husband, Publicly Apologized for Cheating

While the family appears all fine overall, it hasn’t always been an easy road for Kirby Bumpus’ dad, William Bumpus. Gayle King’s ex-husband, Bumpus, once told Page Six that he was sorry for cheating on King. They had been married for 11 years.

Bumpus said in a statement to Page Six via his rep, “I have been haunted with this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately…I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives.”

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace,” the senior Bumpus added. “Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority. Gayle was a great wife, an excellent mother and a fantastic co-parent. I am eternally grateful for all that she has done and continues to do to enrich my life and the lives of our incredible adult children. I continue to be a work in progress and have spent the last 26 years striving to be a better man and father. I applaud Gayle’s continued phenomenal success and friendship!”

Bumpus’ father, William, has a law degree from Yale.

When Kirby’s mom was asked who “the other woman” was, King responded, “She knows her name!”

4. Kirby Bumpus Has a Brother Named William Bumpus, Jr.

Who is Bumpus’ brother? None other than William Bumpus Jr., who graduated from Duke University in 2009. At his graduation, when Winfrey was asked to address the graduating class, she let the crowd know her godson was representing with them! “I’m so happy to be here, and I’m here because someone I love is graduating today,” Winfrey declared. “My godson, William Bumpus, the son of Will Bumpus and my best friend, Gayle.”

READ WINFREY’S FULL 2009 DUKE UNIVERSITY SPEECH HERE.

“I just want to say I knew William before he was born,” Winfrey shared. “One time, when he was a little boy, he was at my house, and I used to collect these antique museum-quality Shaker boxes. I walked into the room and William has my one-of-a-kind Shaker boxes and he’s stacking them up like Bric A Blocs and knocking them down.”

Winfrey continued, “Well, William, Auntie O has some news for you: You’re getting those scratched-up boxes for your graduation gift!”

The audience delighted at Winfrey’s jokes. “I don’t know a better young man in the world than William Bumpus,” she said, heartily. “Thank you, Duke, for making him an even greater young man. And I have to say that he is so kind and so generous of spirit. William, you’re the son I wish I’d had, and so I’m thrilled to be here for you. Love you, Willzer.”

Bumpus and her brother sure seem to have a fun time as Winfrey’s godchildren!

5. Kirby Bumpus Was Once Named One of DC’s Most Beautiful

According to reports, political outlet, The Hill, released its 10th annual “50 Most Beautiful People” list of Capitol Hill workers, White House staffers, and executive branch players.

Would you guess who took the number one spot?

Not quite Bumpus, but rather Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, whom you might be familiar with when it comes to Trump-related political drama in the news.

While Flake took number one, you might be able to guess the number two spot atop The Hill’s list: a 27-year-old Bumpus at the time.

Bumpus had first arrived in Washington, D.C. for a job as a special assistant at the Department of Health and Human Services.