Nipsey Hussle’s Kids, Emani & Kross: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Nipsey Hussle’s kids are Emani and Kross Asghedom, the latter of which is the child he had with longtime girlfriend Lauren London in 2016. Emani Asghedom was born during a previous relationship of Hussle’s.

Hussle was shot and killed outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, according to NBC News. Two other men were injured in the shooting; the suspects are still at large.

Kross is three years old; Emani’s age is unclear, though she is the older sibling. London, too, has a child from a previous relationship: her nine-year-old son, Cameron, who she had with Lil Wayne. Hussle’s real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom; both of his children bear his last name.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hussle Took His Daughter, Emani, to the 2019 Grammy Awards

Hussle attended the 2019 Grammys with his young daughter Emani as his date. Hussle was nominated for Best Rap Album of the year, for his studio debut album Victory Lap.

Though Hussle rarely posts photographs of his children to Instagram, he seems to do so under special circumstances. He did post a picture of his son’s first birthday, celebrating the one-year anniversary of “Kross the boss’s” birth:

Hussle’s birth name, Ermias, means “God will rise,” and came from his father’s heritage; his father hailed from the East African country Eritrea, according to CBS Los Angeles.

2. London Told Ebony Magazine She’d Support Her Children ‘if They Wanted to Do Music’

Though Hussle didn’t speak often about fatherhood in his interviews, his girlfriend London did, telling Ebony, “I always tell my kids that when I’m done with a project that we’ll go on a little vacation or a staycation so they have something to look forward to at the end of a project and then on my days off I’m just full on hands on.”

London added, “I make lunches, I take them to school, I pick them up, I take them to birthdays, so my days off aren’t even dedicated to me, they’re dedicated to them.”

When London was asked if she would care if her sons went into show business like their fathers, she replied, “I just want them to be happy, well-rounded human beings, so if they wanted to do music or acting or whatever they decided to do that they felt God placed on their heart, I support that.”

3. Hussle’s Former Girlfriend, Tanisha, Has Argued in the Past That They ‘Never Broke Up’

Hussle’s former girlfriend, and the mother of his daughter, Emani, has argued in the past that she never actually broke up with the rapper, writing in response to one of Hussle’s fans comments in 2017, “He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” per BET.

Tanisha has not spoken out about her former partner’s death; it’s unclear if Emani was primarily living with her mother or her father at the time of Hussle’s death.

4. Hussle Actively Acknowledged His Involvement With the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips in the Past

In the past, Hussle has acknowledged his involvement with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, in particular in an interview with Complex Magazine in 2010. In the interview, Hussle was asked what he thought about some rappers like Lil Wayne or Jim Jones repping the Blood, another well-known street gang.

Here is his reply to the magazine:

If you 35, 28, or 30 years old, and you decide you’re gonna pick up a rag and start bangin’, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you still feel like you’re a man? That’s cool, do your thing. My concern is the n*ggas that are really in the shit. I’m more focused on giving solutions and inspiration more than anything. But to answer your question, I feel like it’s fraudulent. Straight up. If you ain’t put on to this sh*t, you wasn’t courted on, you ain’t going to the back of the buildings to fight, your homies didn’t get put on, you not from a gang. Not only are you not from a gang, if you ain’t press a line and put in work, not necessarily kill nobody but you know, put yours on the line. It ain’t just you a Blood when it’s convenient, cause you got a camera and it looks cool. When you around 100 Crips, you still a Blood. When 40-Glocc and them run up on you, you still a Blood. And I ain’t talking about Wayne. I got respect for they movement and I like the dude as an artist. But I’m just saying on some gangbang sh*t, when you go to the county jail and you walk in the court tank and it’s 50 of your enemies, you still gonna say the 60s (Rollin 60 Neighborhood Crips). Or you not a gangbanger. Your homies gonna hear about it, beat you up, kick you in your *ss, and you was for nothin’. I know in the real world in this shit, a lot of n*ggas wouldn’t make it. So like I said, it’s an overstanding I got about it. I look at it like these n*ggas is totally out of character.

5. In a 2018 Interview, Hussle Shared How He Hoped to Shape His Legacy in the Coming Years

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, following the release of Victory Lap, Hussle was asked how he imagined his legacy to play out over the course of his life. The question in particular was “What are you aiming for in terms of legacy?”

Hussle replied,

I’m an artist, right? As an artist, nothing inspires me more than to be appreciated for my art. Me being a human comes before me being an artist. I want to affect change and I want to impact the communities that I grew up in, and the ones like it, that create the type of challenges that I felt. Whether it’s inspiring people, or it’s actually having feet on the ground, or having resources made available. I just want to impact the next 12-year-old Nip Hussle. I want to impact the young dudes and young girls and give them the gems I’ve learned on my path. I’ll let ‘em know, and confirm their little gut feelings they got. Everybody got that gut feeling, that ‘I might be special. I might have something in me.’ But then the world tells you so much of the opposite of that. I want to be one of the the voices or one of the stories that say, ‘Nah, you right.You are unbelievably powerful. You’re potential is the illest…’ I want to be one of the people that not only say that, but live that as an example. Through music, through business and through conversation,

READ NEXT: Nipsey Hussle & the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips: What’s the Link?