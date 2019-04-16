Julien Le Bras: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julien le Bras is the man who owns the construction company that was charged with the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral, prior to the fire that broke out on April 15.

DailyMail first reported the identity of the construction company owner, as well as the name of the construction company itself Le Bras Freres, which won a 5 million euro contract to repair the spire of the cathedral.

Le Bras Freres is a construction company known for its work as “Cathedral Restorers,” according to DailyMail. However, early reports about the cause of the fire have suggested it might have been in connection to the renovation, itself.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Le Bras Maintains That No Workmen Were at the Cathedral at the Time of the Fire

In an interview with a french news outlet, Le Bras confirmed that none of his 12 workers were on site at the time that the fire broke out. Translated to English, Le Bras said, “There were absolutely no workmen” at the time the fire broke out.

Per Le Point Culture, another French site, Le Bras is a 32-year-old CEO of the company, who won the market for restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral spire in 2017.

2. Le Bras at the Time He Won the Contract: ‘We Do Not Work With a 10-Year Guarantee, But We Aim for 150 Years!’

According to Le Point Culture and French site The Repulican Lorraine, Le Bras relayed euphoria when he and his company, which is family-owned, won the contract in 2017. The site reports that he said,

A small company Meusienne and Jarnysienne [of the city of Jarny, Ed] won against large international groups!…No one has touched it for 150 years, it’s something to say that we are going to intervene. And there, we do not work with a ten-year guarantee, but we aim for 150 years!

Per DailyMail, le Bras told reporters at the scene, “We want more than anyone for light to be shed on the origin of this drama.”

3. In a New Years Facebook Video, le Bras Talked About the Various Renovation Projects the Company Was Working on

In a Facebook video to the Le Bras Freres company Facebook page on New Years, le Bras talked about the various renovation projects the company was working on in 2019. He said in part, “We are proud of our work on historic buildings. We have the technical ability and the competence for this work… Our first thought is to protect the values of historical buildings, it’s in our DNA.”

Le Bras then cited a number of projects, including that of the Notre Dame renovation, the Congress Palace in Metz, and more.

Of the Notre Dame renovation in particular, he said in part, “The goal is to keep as many old items as possible and not to put the building at risk…The spire is 105m tall and there is no question that we will put any pressure on it with the scaffolding.”

You can watch the video in full above. Unfortunately, there is no closed captioning option.

4. Le Bras Freres Is a Company of About 200 Employees That Specializes in Renovation of Historic Sites

Per French Site L’Est Republicain, Le Bras Freres is a particular kind of construction company that specializes in the restoration of historical sites, thus earning their nickname as “Cathedral Restorers.”

A subsidiary of Le Bras Freres is Europe Scaffolding, which was responsible for mounting the scaffolding during the renovation of the spire.

Per the company site, the mission statement reads,

Since 1954,Le Bras Frères, a company specialized in roofing and roofing, has been serving communities, businesses and individuals for heritage restoration work (roofing). Combining modernity and traditional methods, mixing youth and experience, the company Le Bras Frères today counts nearly 140 people dedicated to the realization of your projects. Our two strong ideas [are] Ensuring the quality of men and work [and] Keeping the family spirit.

5. A Formal Investigation Has Been Launched into the Origin of the Fire

A formal investigation has been launched into the origins of the devastating fire that quickly took over a portion of the Cathedral on April 15, leading to the collapse of the spire and a large portion of the roof.

Per The New York Times, officials are treating this fire as an accident for the immediate future. The investigation will determine whether this “accident” was avoidable or not, which could lead to legal disputes over who might have been responsible for this accident. The publication reports that a fire alarm first went off just after six in the evening, but a preliminary check was carried out and no fire was found. Then, a second alarm went off 23 minutes later, at which point the fire was located.

Via The Times, Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz told reporters the investigation would be “a long and complex investigation,” adding, “Nothing at this stage suggests a voluntary act.”