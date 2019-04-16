Maria Farmer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maria Farmer is the latest woman to come out with accusations of sexual assault against Jeffrey Epstein.

Her accusations come as a part of a defamation lawsuit filed by fellow Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre against Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz. The report first broke through The Miami Herald, who reported that Epstein has not replied or offered a comment to the accusations.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Farmer Was 26 Years Old at the Time of the Alleged Abuse

Farmer, now 49 years old, was 26 years at the time of the alleged abuse. Per The Miami Herald, Farmer said she was employed by Epstein, and that she and her then-15-year-old sister were molested by Epstein and his “companion,” Ghislaine Maxwell. This allegedly took place in 1996.

According to The Miami Herald, Farmer said that during the time she worked for Epstein, there was an incident where Epstein and a companion brought her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She also alleges that Epstein brought she and her sister, who was 15 at the time, to a movie during that time period, and that he flew her sister to New Mexico for a time period, telling Farmer’s mother he would help her with her education. Farmer said she didn’t learn about what happened to her sister for a long time, but she eventually found out that Epstein allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was naked on a massage table.

In the new defamation lawsuit (which you can read in full), it alleges that Farmer worked for Epstein by “manning the door at his New York mansion and keeping records of people who came to the home.” Farmer said that she “witnessed a number of school age girls come to the house, some of the young girls would be wearing their school uniforms,” and these girls would be “escorted upstairs” to interview for “modeling positions.”

Farmer wrote also that she often saw Epstein’s lawyer there, too, writing, “Alan Dershowitz was an individual who came to visit Epstein at his New York mansion a number of times when I was working for Epstein.Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number of occasions I witnessed Dershowitz at the NY mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house.”

2. Farmer Studied Art at the New York Academy of Art & Is Divorced

According to her Facebook, Farmer attended Santa Clara University as an undergraduate, then got her Master’s Degree from the New York Academy of Art.

Per her Facebook, Farmer is self-employed and is originally from Paducah, Kentucky. She now lives in Austin, Texas.

3. Farmer Claims to Be the First Person Who Ever Reported Epstein to the FBI

Within her affidavit, Farmer says that she was the first person to report Epstein’s behavior to the FBI. The Miami Herald reports that FBI documents do show Farmer was interviewed in 2006 or 2007.

Farmer said, “To my knowledge, I was the first person to report Maxwell and Epstein to the FBI. It took a significant amount of bravery for me to make that call because I knew how incredibly powerful and influential both Epstein and Maxwell were, particularly in the art community.”

4. Farmer’s Affidavit Has Been Added to Virginia Giuffre’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Epstein’s Lawyer

Farmer’s affidavit was attached (along with 15 other “exhibits”) to the defamation lawsuit that fellow Epstein accuser Virginia Robert Giuffre has filed against Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Deshowitz.

5. Farmer Said She’s Coming Forward Now Because ‘It’s the Right Thing to Do’

In her affidavit, Farmer writes, “I have struggled throughout my entire life as a direct result of Epstein and Maxwell’s actions against me and my hope is that they will be held accountable for their crimes. While I am still afraid, I am coming forward because I think it is so important to do so.”