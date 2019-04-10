Tulsi Gabbard Just Received Enough Donations To Be in the DNC Democratic Debates

Tulsi Gabbard just announced that she has received enough donations to be in the DNC Democratic debates. This is a big threshold for the Democratic Presidential candidate. If more than 20 candidates meet this qualification, she may have a polling qualification to meet later. At this time it’s not known if that will happen, however, and Gabbard is set to be in the debates unless more than 20 people qualify along with her. The announcement is a big win for her campaign, as Gabbard and her supporters have been working tirelessly to meet the goal. She even offered a competition where the person who brought in the most donations would get to have a meal with her. Read on for more details about the debates and Gabbard.

Gabbard sent an email today to her supporters announcing that she reached the goal. Her message reads, in part:

Thank you! Today, we hit our 65,000 donor goal! Hitting this goal means that I will be able to stand on the debate stage in June and bring our campaign’s vision for America — with peace and prosperity for all — to an even larger audience. We could not have done it without you and every volunteer and supporter who has chosen to stand with us. In a few days — on my 38th birthday, April 12 — campaign volunteers around the country are finding opportunities to serve in their communities. It’s the best birthday present I can think of and the way I want to celebrate reaching this historic milestone of 65,000 donors to our campaign. Will you join us? Click here to pledge to make April 12 a day of service wherever you live. I’m excited to see you in action, and share your photos and stories of service. Be sure to sign up, then tag your photos on social media #ServiceAboveSelf.

She also posted the following message on Twitter:

Thank you! I’m extremely grateful that over 65,000 of you have now donated to our campaign, ensuring our voice will be heard in the upcoming debates. For a small campaign that doesn’t accept PAC money, I knew we had to rely fully on the power of the people. Aloha & Mahalo! pic.twitter.com/Uw303e2JUh — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 10, 2019

The DNC has changed the debate rules this year and is limiting its presidential debates to 20 candidates, Politico reported. In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates must receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This includes a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified.

Tulsi Gabbard just reached the 65,000 individual donation qualification today. She already met the 200 different donors in at least 20 states minimum.

Candidates can also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.

If more than 20 candidates meet the donation minimum, then Gabbard will need to reach another threshold to qualify. After more than 20 candidates qualify, the DNC will give preference to candidates who meet both polling and fundraising requirements. Then the field will be further limited to those who are polling the highest, followed by those with the most unique donors, NBC noted. The first debate will be in June.

The first debate in June will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. The second debate in July will be hosted by CNN. The debates may feature back-to-back nights with candidates separated into two groups, but only a total of 20 will be able to participate, The Hill noted.

People interested in donating to Gabbard’s campaign can donate directly on her website here. Contribution amounts start at $5, but you can change the amount if you wish to donate more or less than the suggested amounts. The donations made at that link are through ActBlue and will be directed to Gabbard’s campaign. However, personal checks can also be mailed to Gabbard at: Tulsi Now, PO Box 75255, Kapolei, HI, 96707.