Jefferson City Tornado Damage, Rescues: PHOTOS

POTENTIAL TORNADO DAMAGE: Off Christy drive in Jefferson City #midmowx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/f3FOV2HPVV — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City, Missouri was struck by a violent tornado just after midnight on May 23, 2019, and there were unconfirmed reports of people trapped in an apartment complex. Scanner traffic indicated that rescues were underway, with injuries and damage possible throughout the city. There were also reports of damage to hotels.

“I need all personnel you can get a hold of,” a rescuer said on the scanner. Rescuers were calling for “all units available.” You can listen to live scanner audio here. “We have a confirmed injury,” a rescuer said at one point. One said an ambulance was needed at the Best Western hotel. Photos and videos are being added to this article, along with the latest details, as they unfold. This was a breaking news situation with fluid activity on the ground just after midnight.

We just got this picture from a viewer from the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/kQGa2iEI5w — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) May 23, 2019

The number of injuries – and whether there are deaths – from the Jefferson City tornado was not yet clear.

The scanner dispatches captured a flurry of activity. People were trapped in a hotel elevator. A person had a broken leg. And so forth. There were “multiple lines down,” and rescue personnel were trying to access areas of the city, according to the scanner dispatches. There were reports of gas leaks and authorities were looking for people trapped. Be aware that some scanner reports and early information can change or even be wrong in fast-moving tragedies.

However, the scanner traffic made it clear that the weather had caused damage and trapped people. “Multiple lines down. Let’s focus on injured patients trapped at this point,” a dispatcher said.

Sounds like the Jefferson City tornado is going to be the one we remember from this event. All you can hope is enough people got to a safe enough place. Man. — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) May 23, 2019

Several heavy equipment operators were being requested by rescue personnel.

Jefferson City, MO requesting Mutual Aid from neighboring cities. Multiple buildings with heavy damage, many people trapped in apartments and collapse buildings.#MOWX #Breaking #Tornado — Aaron (@TexasChaser) May 23, 2019

“MISSOURI: Large and destructive tornado over Jefferson City, moving northeast at 40 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Jefferson City. Take cover now!” came the urgent alert before the tornado hit.