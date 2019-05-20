Manhunt Underway in Alabama for Cop Killing Suspect Grady Wayne Wilkes

Police in Alabama are hunting Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, in connection with the shooting of three police officers, one of whom is dead and one in critical condition.

Auburn police are joined by other law enforcement agencies in the search for Wilkes and have cautioned residents to be on the lookout.

Police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at Arrowhead Trailer Park off Wire Road on the outskirts of Auburn at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, were met by an armed man who fired on the three officers. One dead, one treated and released and the third listed in critical or serious condition.

Chief Paul Register said they’re looking for Wilkes, described as being armed and dangerous. Wilkes, white male, 6’4”, 215 pounds, and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Wilkes was last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet,” according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

PRAYERS FOR AUBURN: One of their officers was shot and killed last night, two others seriously injured. Police say they’re looking for 29 y/o Grady Wayne Wilkes who should be considered armed and dangerous. Heavy police presence as officers continue their search. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/3RssHf3HDn — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) May 20, 2019

Register said people should “stay out of the area,” where cops are searching. Register said the Lee County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, the Opelika Police Department, state law enforcement and federal law enforcement are involved,

With a “heavy” police presence and helicopters overhead, Register said they dd not think Wilkes was near any school, about to open for the day.

Register declined to confirm some details telling reporters some facts may be deduced including that Wilkes is likely still in the area of the shooting.

Register said there are dozens of agencies involved in the manhunt. He said that Wilkes “wasn’t on the radar,” when asked if he was known to police. When asked if Wilkes was ex-military Register declined to comment.

A Blue Alert was activated for Wilkes by state police in the overnight hours. A Blue Alert is used when a local, state or federal law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large.

Register said, “This is probably the worst day of my time here …words cannot express the loss…”