Terry ‘Trey’ Daugherty: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On the video, West Helena Arkansas Police officer Terry ‘Trey’ Daugherty can be heard yelling, “He got a gun!” referring to Edrick ‘Ed’ Truitt, as the man had his hands in the air outside his car window. Daugherty keeps his gun aimed at Truitt for minutes commanding him to turn off his car.

Truitt said he was afraid that Daugherty would shoot him if he lowered his hands and removed them from the window to turn off the ignition, so left his hands in the air and kept repeating “my hands in the air” as Daugherty kept his firearm, tilted to the side, aimed at Truitt. After nearly a minute, Daugherty then says, “I’m not gone shoot you but you not gone move them hands…”

Local media reported that police said they’d examine Daugherty’s body camera to determine what occurred. But in the video, the exchange between Truitt and Daugherty appears clear, albeit with conflicting commands.

Truitt’s hands are up and outside the car’s window through the entire video. A couple of minutes in, it appears as if his phone, which he was using on Facebook live, drops and he is pulled from his car.

He was charged with loitering and disobeying a police command.

Local media reported that the West Helena police chief said the incident would be investigated.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daugherty Shouts, ‘Shut the Car Off,’ Then, ‘He Got a Gun!’ Truitt Was Afraid He Was Going to be Shot

Truitt says, and the video appears to show, that Daugherty commands him to shit his car off, then yells, Truitt has a gun, and as Truitt raises his hands int he air, Daugherty continued to command that he “shut the car off. Truitt refuses and says his hands are in the air and he’s keeping them there: “You trying to shoot me.”

In an interview with local media, Truitt said he was in a convenience store gas station parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday May 25. He said he was to meet family there before driving home to Jonesboro, Arkansas. Truitt said that as they were leaving, “…a car jumped in front of me, so I hit my brakes to let them go by.” Truitt said that police cars pulled up commanding that people in the lot to clear out. Truitt said his car was blocked in and that’s when Daugherty approached. Truitt claims that the officer initially told him to drive off and then, tells him to shut his car off.

“I ain’t moving my hands. He’s trying to shoot me,” Truitt says in the video. He even tells Daugherty that when the officer said “…all you had to do was drive off …”

Truitt says, “You tell me to shut my car off so you can shoot me, Come on now.”

WREG reported police “found a gun in the back of the car,” which it’s reported Truitt “never denied” was in the car but it was not in his reach.

“What I did saved my life. That’s why I’m here talking to y’all. If not, y’all would be covering a story about how I got shot,” he told WREG.

Reports indicate Truitt was arrested and charged with loitering and disregarding an official order. No weapons-related charges were filed.

2. After Yelling Truitt Had a Gun, No Other Officers Appeared to React

When Daugherty yelled that Truitt had a gun, there appears to be no reaction from officers nearby. On Daugherty’s Facebook page, some asked what that might suggest about the officer and his colleagues.

“I’m confused that when you yelled GUN! None of your colleagues ran to back you up. Were they going to just let you murder this young man? Were they used to you acting crazy and were going to try to play innocent later? They should be investigated with you. You do NOT get to do this because you have a badge. You do not get to do this because you are white. You and your colleagues give the good officers a bad name. You ruin it. You are why they kneel. All of you should be fired.”

3. Daugherty Became a West Helena Police K-9 Officer in 2016

Hired in December of 2015, in August of 2016, it was officially announced that Daugherty had graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and joined the West Helena Police Department as a K-9 officer.

According to reports from 2016, Daugherty’s K-9 is named Rony.

4. Daugherty, a Fan of Metalcore Music, is a Gun Rights Advocate Who Fervently Supports ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

According to his Facebook, Daugherty, a former trucker, is a fan of heavy metal music, a fervent and outspoken gun rights advocate and stand-your-ground law supporter.

Daugherty has also been an outspoken critic of former Pres. Barack Obama and shared a birther conspiracy post, and suggested gun violence against a government that would take away gun rights.

Daugherty also has mocked Travon Martin when sharing a post that called him “Thugon.” He’s shared posts that appear to profile people wearing clothing that’s too big, or sideways caps as “gangbangers.”

Daugherty is a fan of heavy metal and metalcore music.

Bands including Hatebreed, which was accused of being white supremacist, an allegation the band denied, and other groups.

5. Opinions Vary, Some Say Truitt Should Have Complied & Lowered His Hands & Turned Off His Car. Others, Including Truitt, Say Daugherty May Have Shot Him

“Looking for ah reason to kill him!!! Screaming!!! He got a gun to all the other police! and then tell him to reach down in a car to turn off the car so he can shoot him!!!! No good. And well he ain’t seen no GUN nowhere! Just wanted to Kill dude! just low down!”

“If a police officer gives you a command don’t grin at camera or keep running your mouth do what he says get out of car like he ask easily been solved and he could have been on his way problem solve.”

On Daugherty’s own Facebook page, people are commenting.

“Yea I saw the video I’m that young man didn’t move his hands after you yelled gun then you told him to shut the car off, you would have killed him, you should not be on any police force, you are murder trying to fool people into the grave I’m so glad that young man did not take your foolish bait, YOU ARE A COWARD only COWARDS trick people into situations to be conquered it’s a damn SHAME the video don’t lie, but had you pulled the trigger you would have made it lie in your favor