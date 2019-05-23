Yasmin on Jailbirds: Where Is She Now? Is She Still in Jail?

Yasmin was 19 years old at the time of the filming of Jailbirds, a Netflix docu-series that covers the daily lives of female inmates in a prison in California.

Yasmin entered the prison in the pilot episode; her experience getting used to prison life and navigating the legal system is depicted throughout season one of Jailbirds.

Here’s what you need to know about where Sundermeyer is now:

Yasmin Has a Scheduled Court Date of May 31

At 19 years old, Yasmin was a first-time offender at the beginning of season one. As Netflix notes, she was booked for a number of charges including car-jacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading an officer, drugs, and alcohol. While on the show, Sundermeyer said she was driving “up to 130 [miles per hour]” while she was trying to outrun authorities.

According to Baller Alert, Yasmin tried to escape, and has since been brought back into custody, for charges of escape from custody. She has a scheduled court date of May 31.

During the first episode of Jailbirds, Sundermeyer revealed that she has a child, and said, “I’m not a bad person…I want to be a veterinarian. Like…I want to be back to how I was before.” She added, “I just want to stop, I just want to be happy. I always do this to myself.”