Andy Ngo Attacked: Reporter Says He Was Assaulted by Antifa

Andy Ngo is the Quillette editor who says he was assaulted by Antifa members during a rally in Portland, Oregon. On June 29, left-wing activists descended on Pioneer Courthouse Square in the city to counter protest a Proud Boy rally named “Him Too” which was due to take place at 1 p.m.

That rally was being opposed by Rose City Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America of Portland, reports KPTV. The event happened nearly one year to the day of a similar event in downtown Portland.

Ngo Says That Antifa Members Stole His Camera Equipment & Beat His Head ‘Multiple Times’

Now filling 3rd Ave. and turning onto Jefferson, completely blocking the street pic.twitter.com/s9bDSfxq3L — Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 29, 2019

In a tweet on the afternoon of the attack, Ngo said, “Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance. If you have evidence Of attack please help.”

In a subsequent message, Ngo said that he was “beat on face and head multiple times.” He described his assailants as being “at large.” Ngo also posted multiple videos showing his condition in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Those videos show Ngo with cuts and bruising on his face.

In one of the videos, Ngo says, “I just got beat up by the crowd – no police at all – in the middle of the street. And they stole my GoPro. And they punched me several times in my face and head, and I’m bleeding.”

Ngo Says on His Twitter Bio That He Is ‘Hated by Antifa’

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

On his Twitter bio, Ngo says that he is “Hated by Antifa.” Ngo is a resident of Portland and frequently writes about the Antifa movement. During one video recording of the June 29 protest one woman can be heard saying, “F*** you Andy.” On May 7, Ngo posted a video to Twitter showing a man he said had assaulted him at his gym.

Ngo tweeted, “Was just assaulted & had my phone stolen at @24hourfitness Hollywood Portland by someone I recognize at Antifa rallies. He first dumped liquid on me then stole my phone. Reporting to @PortlandPolice. I don’t know his identity & gym wouldn’t tell me. They got my phone back.”

Quillette, the outlet that Ngo primarily works for, has been described by the Daily Beast as “a site that fancies itself intellectually contrarian but mostly publishes right-wing talking points couched in grievance politics.”

The Portland Police Department Said Victims Had Been Hit With ‘Quick Drying Cement’

Following the assault suffered by Ngo, the Portland Police Department said in a statement, “Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police.”

A GoFundMe Page to Help Ngo Has Raised Over $25,000 at the Time of Writing

A GoFundMe page titled, “Protect Andy Ngo,” was started as news spread of the assault he suffered.

