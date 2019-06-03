Megan Parson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Megan Parson ran down the street during school dismissal to warn parents to take cover as a tornado loomed in the background on May 29, 2019.

Parson is a fourth-grade teacher at Hays Elementary in Rockwall, Texas. She was wearing a kimono, blue jeans, and a black mustache as she tore down the street barefoot through the storm. Some mistakenly thought she was wearing a cape.

One friend wrote that Parson, “takes all precautions necessary to not only keep her kids safe but their parents too.” She suggested Parson earn the title of “Teacher of the Year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Parson is a Fourth Grade Teacher at Celia Hays Elementary

Parson is a fourth grade teacher at Celia Hays Elementary School in Rockwall, Texas.

On her welcome page Megan writes, “4th grade is such a great time of year with lots of exciting new concepts being brought to life. The students become more responsible while taking on more leadership opportunities! In my class we will learn about science, social studies, and writing.”

Parson graduated from Texas A&M University of Commerce with a Bachelors of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and comes from a long line of passionate educators.

2. Parson Forgot She Was Wearing A Fake Mustache During Her Act of Heroism

“So there I am, barefoot, in the rain, with a literal tornado in the background… when I realize… I left my fake black hairy mustache (from our party earlier) on my face,” Parson wrote on her Facebook page. “So, all parents see is this crazy girl running barefoot in the rain with a tornado in the background wearing a fake black mustache. No wonder they made me run all the way to their window before rolling it down. They probably thought I was PSYCHO! Needless to say, I ripped the mustache off, kept running, and finished telling every parent in the rest of the cars down the block to seek shelter, minus the mustache.”

Assistant Principal Amy Morris commented on the post, “I saw your mustache when we first went into shelter and I thought you wore it to distract the kids or something!”

Another user complimented Parson saying her husband should be proud. Parson replied, “His exact words after everything, ‘I expect nothing less.’

3. Parson Married Her Firefighter Husband in 2017

The pair began dating in April 2016 and got engaged in December of the same year. They were married in June 2017 and welcomed their son, Maddox, about one year later.

“If an emergency vehicle is coming, you stop,” Megan, the #firewife, wrote on Facebook. “You don’t turn in front of them, race to beat them, or think your life is more valuable than someone in need. They are going to an emergency call trying to help someone.”

4. People Are Calling For Parson to Appear on Ellen

@TheEllenShow Wed 5/29 in Rockwall, TX, 4th grade teacher Megan Parson at Celia Hays Elementary gathering the parents to take shelter in the school. pic.twitter.com/zzzWoCoZD6 — Tiki Sherman (@tikisherman) May 31, 2019

One Twitter user tagged the Ellen Show and included the infamous picture of Parson sprinting down the street.

Several others have expressed the same opinion. Underneath Megan’s post on Facebook, one user commented, “I don’t know you but I want to see the video. And you should be on Ellen!”

Others have seen her on TV already. Another user commented, “Thank you for putting others safety ahead of your own. Not something that happens everyday. Saw the video on the Weather Channel today.”

5. Parson Has Created a Donation Project For Her Classroom

Parson started a project in 2018 called, ‘Apple’ of Our Eyes” to help raise money for classroom IPads that the students could use for a variety of educational purposes. Twelve supporters donated to her cause.

“Thank you so much for helping our classroom become more advanced in our reading and writing enrichment,” Parson wrote. “We have also had loads of fun working with our new coding and finding our dreams and passions through the use of technology! Without this technology, we would not be able to do have all our extension activities during not only our daily classroom routine, but also our intervention times. The students and I are truly grateful for the opportunities that you all have given us. We love our new technology!”